Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council

Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Photo by Tara Kane

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.

They noted that when temperatures fall below freezing, “the risk for hypothermia and additional cold-related injuries to the body increases,” the letter states. “As the shelters of encampment residents are removed, residents become directly exposed to cold weather conditions and for a longer amount of time — as they scramble to figure out where to go next.”

The letter is signed by Megan Gaydos, Bridging Project Director at Human Impact Partners and Juan Roberto Madrid, president of the Colorado Public Health Association. About a dozen doctors and public health experts signed the letter, too. It was released to the news media by organizer Terese Howard of Housekeys Action Network Denver.

“The intensity and duration of their exposure to cold substantially increases risk of injury and mortality,” the letter reads. “In fact, researchers have found excess mortality due to cold-related injury among houseless individuals compared to the general population — for example a prior cold-related injury such as frostbite, hypothermia, and immersion foot increases the odds of death by almost seven times.”

The authors of the letter said that they appreciate the city’s efforts to house people in encampments during extreme weather, including “creating a direct line for aid, and planned transportation to shelters and additional outreach hours.”

Dispersed campers difficult for healthcare workers to find

Several people experiencing homelessness spoke during Monday’s City Council meeting. They asked the council to stop the sweeps during the winter months.

“While many of us are fortunate to be able to live indoors, more than 1,300 Denver residents are unsheltered, and make their homes in encampments or outdoors,” explains the letter. “Forcibly removing residents from these homes harms health and can be deadly in extreme weather or during the pandemic.”

Disrupting homeless encampments makes it more difficult for healthcare workers to track patients. “We cannot vaccinate, treat, or help people heal when we can no longer find them,” the letter explains. “Sweeps can also cause encampment residents to lose the documents needed to access services, as well as essential medications, and can increase harmful interactions with police and the criminal legal system. Research has indicated that sweeps also diminish the probability of getting into housing.”

Finally, the letter says sweeps “pose additional risks during the pandemic, when they can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers, increasing the potential for infectious disease spread.”