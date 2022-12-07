Aurora, CO

Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolen

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBm6l_0jZrRKZf00
Photo byBrock Wegner/Unsplash

A woman from Aurora who had her car stolen last month told the City Council “I don’t think that’s right” that she should have to pay $185 to get her car out of impound.

Her testimony proved timely as Aurora has one of the highest rates of vehicle theft in the nation. Back in June, City Councilmember Juan Marcano drafted legislation and the council approved it to have the city look into opening its own fee-free impound lot.

Marcano, Councilmember Dustin Zvonek and Mayor Mike Coffman all asked the clerk for Sara Howell’s contact information after she spoke during public comment period on Monday.

Car found a week later, inoperable

For Howell, the entire experience left her feeling like a victim. An Aurora resident since 1991, she said she has no problem paying high taxes for excellent city services. But when she found out she had to pay to get her car out of impound, she fumed.

She recalls getting a call from the police department a week after the car disappeared. “They said I could come get my car. And I’m thinking really, within a week you found my car? I didn’t say that out loud,” Howell explained to the council. “I was given an address to come pick up my car.”

The police did not tell Howell she would be going to an impound lot. When she got there, not only did she learn about the $185 fee, but she was also told the car was not operable.

Much like the day her car was stolen, she fumed. “I paid my taxes to have the car found,” she told the council. “I don’t think I should have to pay to have it given back to me.”

Car theft victim walks off anger

Howell recalls walking home from Aurora Mall the day thieves swiped her car. “I could fly home by walking just because I was so angry,” she said. Then she faced a similar problem at the impound lot.

When Marcano sponsored his impound lot legislation in June, he said people recovering stolen vehicles paid almost $1 million in the past year to M&M Impound and Towing. M&M runs Aurora’s only impound lot, and the state regulates its fees, including $125 for towing, $35 notice fees and $30 for storage fee.

Aurora police can waive impound fees on a case-by-case basis, but to do so for all car theft victims isn't financially feasible under the contract between M&M Impound and Towing and the city, Marcano's resolution said.

Aurora votes to lock up car thieves

Zvonek sponsored a bill in June to lock up car thieves even for a first offense. The council approved the bill.

Zvonek said he wants to make Aurora known as the worst place in Colorado to get caught stealing a car. He sponsored a resolution at Monday's City Council meeting to direct staff to create "a comprehensive approach" to combat car and car parts thefts.

According to the resolution, from 2019 to 2021, reported car thefts in Aurora increased 239 percent, from 2,325 to 5,569. This year already is showing a year-to-date increase of 25 percent over last year, with 2920 car thefts.

Catalytic converters get stolen, too

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed 1,556 percent from 2019 to 2021 in Colorado, according to the resolution. In 2021, 2,485 Coloradans became victims of catalytic converter theft.

Zvonek sponsored and the council approved in September legislation that makes catalytic converters second-hand property. As such each sale of a catalytic converter in the city must be registered into a system called Leads Online. This helps law enforcement find stolen converters.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

