People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps

A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps. Photo by Denver 8

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.

Urban camping is illegal in Denver, and the city regularly sweeps encampments. Other cities, such as Aurora, also have outlawed urban camping.

But those experiencing homelessness said Monday that sweeps should not occur during the winter in wet, cold weather.

“It can be 11 degrees and snowing 2 inches and people are forced from their tents when otherwise inside and safe,” said Shey. “This is just costing the city money.”

She commented that it’s no wonder fentanyl is a problem among the homeless community. Some want to kill themselves conditions are so bad, she said.

Shey noted that shelters often are full during cold weather. Last week, Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, sent the news media pictures of people lying on the Salvation Army Crossroads shelter floor without a mat or blanket.

Three-day wait in inclement weather

Another speaker who identified himself only as Deven told the council shelters have told him there is a three-day wait to get in during inclement weather. By the time space opens up, cold snap usually hast passed, Deven explained.

He said conducting sweeps during bad weather results in people experiencing homelessness having their belongings stolen. As people leave their encampments with their possessions, it usually takes several trips to the new spot to move everything. Other homeless people pounce and steal their belongings as they move from one site to another. “What better time to rob them when they’re about to relocate,” Deven said.

Ana Miller said she had to call Denver’s non-emergency number to find shelter during inclement weather. She said police gave her a ride to the shelter in the back of a police car. She said it was embarrassing and could have resulted in them losing their job.

“People love to tell us the shelters have space, but they don’t,” Miller said. “I’ve literally covered up with a blanket on a toilet.

Howard: City should consider medical advice

Terese Howard, HAND organizer, said decisions about opening emergency shelters and conducting sweeps should be made with sound medical arguments. Instead, there is not “any sense of humanity.” She noted that camps were swept in temperatures of 4 degrees or colder last winter.

“They go in for the weather and come out and everything has been swept away,” Howard said. "The practice of sweeping (encampments) when it’s cold is not encouraging people to go inside. They must protect their property.”

Viriya Kalsang challenged the council to do their own fact finding. “I suggest that each of you come and see what happens in the sweep,” she said. “See the tents frozen to the ground get bulldozed up.”

Some people said their encampments were swept without notice, which is a violation of a court order.

City urges homeless to come inside

Angie Nelson, deputy director of HOST, said last month that city outreach workers pound the pavement when severe weather is forecast. They visit encampments and urge people to come inside to avoid cold or heat. Some encampment dwellers even get hotel rooms as opposed to being forced to stay in a congregant shelter.

Nelson said the city’s most important message during inclement weather is for people experiencing homelessness to take shelter. Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee Chairwoman Robin Kniech said when a person is wet from rain or snow it may feel like 10 degrees even in much warmer temperatures.

Greg Thomas from the Department of Public Health and Environment said he established the temperature and precipitation guidelines 20 years ago. At the committee meeting last month, Councilmember Candi CdeBaca said data from medical professionals should inform the guidelines. Committee chairwoman Robin Kniech agreed.