Denver, CO

Denver approves vision plan for Park Hill Golf Course

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZRXs_0jY76Jzc00
An artist's rendition of new townhomes proposed for Park Hill Golf Course in Northeast Denver.Photo byWestside Investment Partners

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.)

The company that wants to redevelop the Park Hill Golf Course in Denver has affordable housing in the works.

Westside Investment Partners, which owns the course, has partnered with Volunteers of America and Brothers Redevelopment, Inc. The latter two companies will build and own about 300 units of affordable housing on the former golf course if the project is approved by Denver voters and the City Council. A covenant keeping the land only for use as a golf course must be removed in a vote if the property is to be developed.

“There’s an acute affordable housing shortage in northeast Denver, and opportunities to build hundreds of affordable units, particularly (for) our low- and fixed income neighbors in one location, are becoming exceedingly rare,” said Jeff Martinez, president of Brothers Redevelopment, Inc., in a news release.

Vocal opposition has grown to the development. Dozens of people packed City Council chambers Monday for a public hearing. The hearing preceded a council vote to approve a vision for the golf course known as a small area plan. Councilmembers Amanda Sawyer, Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan.

‘Acute’ affordable housing shortage

Residents of the area worry about displacement that new development on the site could bring. The plan calls for giving priority affordable housing to families facing displacement by the project. ”For those concerned about longtime residents being involuntarily displaced, there are affordable housing provisions with priority for existing residents,” wrote Denver City Councilmember Chris Herndon, who represents district 8, where the golf course is located.

Herndon made his remarks in a letter that prefaces the small area plan for the project. “For those seeking to address a longtime food desert, the plan recommends space for grocery and fresh food choices, along with space and support for small, locally-owned businesses.”

But on Monday, CdeBaca said the developers had "bamboozled" the neighborhood. Resident Bernadette Kelly said it sounded like empty promises."How will we be guaranteed any of that," she asked. "Who's going to pay for it?"

Councilmembers peppered city staff with questions, too. They explained the developer will be held to the specifics of the small area plan through a succession of agreements the council has not yet voted on or have not been executed.

Sawyer explained that's exactly why she voted against the plan -- because it puts the cart before the horse. "This should have been put to the voters first."

Even if voters don't approve to remove the conservation easement, the council's approval of the small area plan Monday will remain on the books indefinitely. It would create a situation where a developer owns a piece of property they can't develop.

Sawyer noted a similar situation already exists in her district and it's a big "mess."

Affordable housing experience

“Together, our two organizations have owned, developed or managed more than 1,600 apartments serving low- and fixed-income residents across the Denver metro area,” said Doug Snyder, vice president of regional real estate development at Volunteers of America National Services, in the news release put out by Brothers Redevelopment and VOA. “There’s an overwhelming demand for affordable family and senior apartment homes across Denver, and we look forward to providing additional new housing opportunities and the services that keep these families and seniors housed in northeast Denver.”

At total build-out, between 2,500 and 3,200 “high-quality” units will fill the tree-filled golf course, according to the news release. About a quarter of the homes will be “affordable permanent housing,” according to the news release, with half of the units rentals and half for sale.

Park plans

The plan calls for a 70- to 80-acre city park that includes:

· Athletic fields, courts, and other active recreation amenities.

· Large or multiple playgrounds.

· A field house feasibility study.

· Considering aquatic amenities such as a pool.

· Community gathering spaces such as picnic pavilions.

· Honoring the historic and cultural wealth of the community.

· A climate resilient landscape plan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# affordable housing in Denver# Park Hill Golf Course# Westside Development Partners# Volunteers of America# Brothers Redevelopment

Comments / 7

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8805 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidays

(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being a homeless child at Christmas in Denver?. When things mean so much? Children at school, if the child is lucky enough to go to school, get presents for the holidays. But for the homeless child, just having food in their stomachs makes them grateful.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council

Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.

Read full story
14 comments
Aurora, CO

One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign country

The Aurora City Council during its Planning and Economic Development Policy Committee meeting heard statistics Wednesday that describe “Who is Aurora?”. The “Who is Aurora?” presentation by Planning Department employees Andrea Barnes and Daniel Krzyzanowski highlighted noteworthy demographics of the city. Known for its diversity, data shows 20.6 percent of residents are foreign born. Immigrants have come from Mexico, Ethiopia, Vietnam, El Salvador and more.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.

Read full story
76 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal

The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolen

A woman from Aurora who had her car stolen last month told the City Council “I don’t think that’s right” that she should have to pay $185 to get her car out of impound.

Read full story
26 comments
Denver, CO

People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps

A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Councilmember sheds light on Denver crime

Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn and Officer Chavez pass out light bulbs in Flynn's district.Photo byKevin Flynn. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn has a bright idea for curbing crime.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless may buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hopes to buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70 and turn it into a complex for the unhoused.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house

(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora will 'fill it up' for $5 million

The City of Aurora will buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will voted unanimously Monday to put fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will evaluate city’s mental health

Denver is about to get personal. The City Council approved Monday, Dec. 5 extending a contract for a company working to reduce mental health stigma in Denver. The company, Analytics and Insights Matter LLC, or AIM, began work last year on the $800,000 contract. The company also will work through the end of this year in part to assess the city’s mental health.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessness

(Aurora, Colo.) A shower trailer serving people experiencing homelessness will remain in use in Aurora. The Aurora City Council approved Monday a contract with Clean the World to operate the trailer through Nov. 1, 2023. Aurora is using $238,700 in American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for it.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says

(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.

Read full story
121 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora postpones votes on American Rescue Plan Act grants

Aurora City Councilmember Curtis Gardner said Monday he fears some ARPA funds would have been inappropriately spent.Photo byAuroraTV.org. The Aurora City Council on Monday postponed voting on more than 20 American Rescue Plan Act grants.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’

Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver.Photo byDavid Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) “Junior” has been added to Martin Luther King Boulevard in Denver. The City Council gave final approval to the change Monday. The “Junior” had been inadvertantly left off the roadway’s name several years ago, according to city officials. Although the “Junior” had been marked on the sign, it was omitted from official records.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora will take roll call for ARPA grants

(Aurora, Colo.) When Aurora grants money to local non-profits, they expect their community partners to be accountable for how their funds are used. Several council members expressed a desire at the Nov. 21 study session to hear reports from non-profits who received youth violence prevention grants from the city earlier this year. They expect a report from city staff by the end of the year.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000

Denver City Hall.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will vote Monday whether to approve yet another settlement with someone suing the police department.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirds

We think of snowbirds as wealthy seniors who jet to warmer climes in the winter. But some snowbirds can’t even afford a bus ticket. Indeed, people experiencing homelessness in Denver often migrate to places like Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada when the weather gets cold. Some hop aboard freight trains, a few hitchhike, and still others do save up a few bucks for a bus ticket.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy