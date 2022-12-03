Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless may buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70. Photo by Google Street View

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hopes to buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70 and turn it into a complex for the unhoused.

Coalition Spokeswoman Cathy Alderman told NewsBreak the organization is in negotiations to buy the hotel. She said the purchase price likely will be between $20 million and $24 million.

The hotel currently operates as such and is in “great shape,” Alderman said. The Coalition would use it as a “residential care facility” as well as “transitional, non-congregate shelter and supportive housing facility to provide physical and mental health services to individuals experiencing homelessness,” according to a PowerPoint presentation the Coalition gave for hotel neighbors. Meals also would be served.

Alderman said the City and County of Denver has been involved in the planning and acquisition of the property. The project qualifies for incentives through the city’s new Affordable Housing Review Team, or AHRT, she said.

The property would require a change in use to operate as a residential healthcare facility serving 101 people or more, according to the PowerPoint. It would not require a change in zoning.

The Coalition plans to acquire the property later this month. The first half of 2023 would be spent renovating the hotel. Only minor interior changes would be made, according to the Point Point.

This would mark the second hotel owned by the Coalition. The Coalition also owns the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Ave.

The Coalition purchased the former Quality Inn and Suites at 3737 Quebec in 2020 but no longer considers it a hotel since it has been converted into studio apartments.