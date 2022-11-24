Grant may fund showers for homeless people in Aurora

Aurora, CO

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday using a $238,700 American Rescue Plan Act grant to provide showers to people experiencing homelessness.

Last year the city purchased a shower trailer from Clean the World. The grant will fund operation of the trailer through Nov. 1, 2023. The trailer is used to provide showers to residents of Aurora’s Safe Outdoor Spaces.

The trailer is branded “Fresh Start Wash and Wellness.” It has provided showers to almost 1,900 people over 178 days of service, according to city officials. More than 100 ADA-accessible showers have been provided. Workers have distributed almost 2,000 hygiene kits. Clean the World has provided wraparound services to more than 900 people in Aurora.

Promoting hygiene, preventing disease

“Clean the World partners with hotel properties across the world to recycle their discarded soap and bottled amenities such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and body wash,” according to the Clean the World website. “All soap is recycled into new bars, and all bottles are now either recycled or converted to energy.”

Participating hotels collect hygiene products at their properties using Clean the World boxes. Once boxes are full, hotels ship them back to a Clean the World facility.

“Our program combines the use of mobile showers with WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education, and Wellness (COVID-19 testing, hepatitis A and C vaccinations, and illness prevention) services, through strategic partnerships with community service providers and host sites,” Jessica Prosser, director of housing and community services, explains in a memo to City Council.

ARPA grants will only be distributed once. They are not an ongoing funding stream.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

