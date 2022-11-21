$12.5 million from Denver Broncos sale to benefit youth programs

Photo by David/Pixabay

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has received $12.5 million from the sale of the Broncos’ franchise and likely will use it to create a fund benefiting youth programs.

A Denver City Council committee was set to approve the fund this week. However, the Finance and Governance Committee canceled its Tuesday meeting. The item was listed on the consent calendar.

The amount of the fund represents 2 % of the $4.65 billion sale’s profits. The money must be used for youth programs.

Several other cities along the Front Range also have received proceeds from the Broncos sale for youth programs. Communities have been surprised by how much they are getting. Nobody expected the high sale price of the team. Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family bought the Broncos.

How the money will get distributed

Council members and city staff are exploring ways to distribute the money. The Office of Children’s Affairs will be the expending authority. A steering committee comprised of City Council President Jamie Torres, Councilmember Chris Herndon, city department heads and the Mayor’s Office are “working to develop the organizational structure and governance committee for programming the funds,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council. “Once the Committee structure and program parameters have been formulated, it will be shared with Council.”

The loose language in the contract allows for “youth programs” to be interpreted many ways. This allows for a wide range of uses for the money.



