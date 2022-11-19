Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado cold

Islandworks/Pixabay

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) So maybe you’ve seen a homeless person shivering on the street, their breath visible it’s so cold. And at that point in time, maybe you decided you want to help.

Here’s a listing of ways you can help people experiencing homelessness during the winter. These ideas came from people who work with those experiencing homelessness, including Ayla Ray Leonard and Kevin Raleigh of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and Trevor Baringer of Denver Rescue Mission.

· Buy someone a cup of coffee so they have an excuse to hang out in a coffee shop for a few hours and warm up. You can buy $5 McDonald’s gift cards to hand out if you’re able.

· Distribute hand warmers and socks. These inexpensive items can be lifesavers for people experiencing homelessness. Socks get wet when you’re homeless. Chronically wet feet deteriorate.

· If you own a business, allow people to come inside for a while and warm up.

· Offer to walk with or drive someone to a shelter or to the library. “If you’re prepared to engage with people at that level, people will appreciate it,” Leonard said. Baringer agreed, adding “nothing is wasted” on efforts to help people experiencing homelessness. “It truly is going saving someone’s life.”

· Hand out bus passes. Some people have a place where they can stay in cold weather, such as a relative’s or friend’s house, but have no way to get there.

· A complete listing from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless of ways to help unhoused people during winter can be found here.

Homeless advocacy group demands more

Housekeys Action Network Denver, a homeless advocacy group, issued a press release Friday asking for donations of tents and sleeping bags. Donations can be made to Mutual Aid Monday.

During the Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee Wednesday, city staff downplayed stories of homeless people being turned away from shelters. According to HAND, the reaction underscored “the complete dismissal of what houseless people themselves are telling them is happening,” the news release stated. “Many of these incidents were reported and witnessed directly by advocates and the City's own outreach partners and still this reality is denied.”

According to the HAND news release, “This committee meeting made it ever more clear that City and community action is needed to try and stop people from suffering and dying this winter. Already this winter it is our understanding at least two people have died on the streets due to exposure to the cold. This cannot be a standard we accept.”