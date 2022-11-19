Denver, CO

Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado cold

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFZpd_0jH3FHWJ00
Islandworks/Pixabay

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) So maybe you’ve seen a homeless person shivering on the street, their breath visible it’s so cold. And at that point in time, maybe you decided you want to help.

Here’s a listing of ways you can help people experiencing homelessness during the winter. These ideas came from people who work with those experiencing homelessness, including Ayla Ray Leonard and Kevin Raleigh of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and Trevor Baringer of Denver Rescue Mission.

· Buy someone a cup of coffee so they have an excuse to hang out in a coffee shop for a few hours and warm up. You can buy $5 McDonald’s gift cards to hand out if you’re able.

· Distribute hand warmers and socks. These inexpensive items can be lifesavers for people experiencing homelessness. Socks get wet when you’re homeless. Chronically wet feet deteriorate.

· If you own a business, allow people to come inside for a while and warm up.

· Offer to walk with or drive someone to a shelter or to the library. “If you’re prepared to engage with people at that level, people will appreciate it,” Leonard said. Baringer agreed, adding “nothing is wasted” on efforts to help people experiencing homelessness. “It truly is going saving someone’s life.”

· Hand out bus passes. Some people have a place where they can stay in cold weather, such as a relative’s or friend’s house, but have no way to get there.

· A complete listing from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless of ways to help unhoused people during winter can be found here.

Homeless advocacy group demands more

Housekeys Action Network Denver, a homeless advocacy group, issued a press release Friday asking for donations of tents and sleeping bags. Donations can be made to Mutual Aid Monday.

During the Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee Wednesday, city staff downplayed stories of homeless people being turned away from shelters. According to HAND, the reaction underscored “the complete dismissal of what houseless people themselves are telling them is happening,” the news release stated. “Many of these incidents were reported and witnessed directly by advocates and the City's own outreach partners and still this reality is denied.”

According to the HAND news release, “This committee meeting made it ever more clear that City and community action is needed to try and stop people from suffering and dying this winter. Already this winter it is our understanding at least two people have died on the streets due to exposure to the cold. This cannot be a standard we accept.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cold weather tips# homelessness in Denver# homeless shelters# Colorado homeless# Denver Rescue Mission

Comments / 40

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8672 followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Superintendent: Aurora Schools are on the right track

Public education in Aurora is something to be proud of. That’s what Superintendent Rico Munn says about the state of the schools in Aurora. He gave an almost hour-long presentation to the City Council Monday.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS

A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

$12.5 million from Denver Broncos sale to benefit youth programs

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has received $12.5 million from the sale of the Broncos’ franchise and likely will use it to create a fund benefiting youth programs.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelter

(Denver, Colo.) When snow and cold began to bear down on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon, the chorus began: Why won’t some homeless people go to a shelter to escape the weather?

Read full story
54 comments

Reporter expresses gratitude for those who keep nest safe

Fusion Studios, a permanent supportive housing complex for people experiencing homelessness in Denver.David Heitz. My dad always used to say, “David, never (poop) in your own nest.”

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Health provides $174 million in free care annually

(Denver, Colo.) Denver Health’s role as a safety net provider has become burdensome, with the hospital system providing more than $174 million annually in unpaid care. That amount has more than doubled in 10 years, according to Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne. Lynne said Medicaid only pays about 60 cents on the dollar. Some patients who come into the system via one of Denver Health’s 13 low-cost clinics don’t even have Medicaid.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?

Many years ago, I used to say that I wanted to return to California someday. “I want the streets to be warm when I end up homeless mentally ill,” I would explain. That I thought I might become homeless even in my thirties speaks volumes about my struggle with mental illness. I certainly never hoped to become homeless, but I expected one day it might come.

Read full story
54 comments
Denver, CO

Reporter expresses gratitude for Denver newshounds

When NewsBreak challenged creators to find something they’re thankful for and write about it, I leaped. I’ve been in a bit of a funk. One great way to get out of a funk is by listing people, places, and things you’re grateful for. They teach you this in recovery.

Read full story
6 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessness

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora proclaimed homelessness a problem Monday, then adopted a resolution on how to fix it. The Aurora City Council’s resolution takes a tough-love approach to helping the homeless. It expresses “the Aurora City Council’s desire to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness through employment-based programming and conditions-based transitional housing that leads to self-sufficiency."

Read full story
82 comments
Denver, CO

Denver council contributes almost $3 million for homeless motels

The Sand and Sage Motel on East Colfax in Denver.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council on Monday approved two resolutions contributing almost $3 million toward the purchase of three motels for housing people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendment

(Denver, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has rejected a $1.1 million City Council budget amendment which would place a flashing beacon in each of the 11 council districts. In a letter to the City Council, the mayor said it would be “irresponsible” to approve the amendment and have the city’s reserves dip below 15 percent. “I am disappointed that this amendment would seek to drop fund balance below that threshold, in direct conflict with our policy,” the mayor wrote. “This fundamental fiscal policy has been a hallmark of our strong fiscal stewardship and has served to protect us through economic downturns and the effects of the pandemic. With an uncertain economic outlook for the next year, including the possibility of a recession, it would be shortsighted and irresponsible to start the year with a drop in our reserves – of any amount – below that 15 percent level.”

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettable

(Denver, Colo.) Busing people experiencing homelessness in Denver from locations downtown to overnight shelters about five miles away costs $950,000 annually. As someone who used to ride those buses, I’m not surprised the contract is for almost $1 million. You couldn’t pay me $1 million to drive one of those buses.

Read full story
29 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may chip in $4.4 million for Montview Manor senior housing

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council Committee will consider Wednesday contributing $4.4 million toward the purchase and renovation of Archway Montview Manor LLC. The building currently serves residents at between 30% and 80 % of Denver’s adjusted median income. At 30 %, a tenant can make $21,000 annually. Those at 80 % can make more than $54,000 annually. About a quarter of the tenants in the apartment complex are at 30 % AMI or below, according to a memo from city staff to the City Council. The remainder are at 60 % AMI or below.

Read full story
3 comments

Committee approves spending $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youth

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved Wednesday $4.26 million in assistance to a developer wanting to build supportive housing for homeless youth. The full City Council must also sign off on the assistance.

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?

(Denver, Colo.) A common refrain among some who follow the news these days is that undocumented immigrants get better treatment in Denver than homeless Americans, even veterans.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic income

(Denver, Colo.) So much for assumptions. Despite allegations by commenters on NewsBreak stories that people experiencing homelessness will buy drugs if given a basic income, that likely isn’t going to happen.

Read full story
29 comments
Aurora, CO

After 45 years, Aurora still talking about performing arts center

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora has been asking for 45 years: Does the city need another entertainment venue?. The year 1977 brought a resounding “yes” from a vocal segment of the community. But voters said no in 1979 to raising taxes for construction of a 100,000-square-foot, 500-seat theater.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginning

(Denver, Colo.) Denver is juggling four new homeless hotel projects and others are in the works, according to city officials. During last week’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting, members agreed to give a developer $983,456 to help acquire the Sand and Sage and Westerner hotels, 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax Ave. The full City Council still must approve the grant.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy