Denver, CO

Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelter

David Heitz

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) When snow and cold began to bear down on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon, the chorus began: Why won’t some homeless people go to a shelter to escape the weather?

“That person is making a survival choice,” said Kevin Raleigh, program manager for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “Maybe it’s a strategy we disagree with, but most who have a desire not to go into a shelter have grounded their choice in safety and survival.”

Raleigh said outreach teams pounded the pavement Thursday to let people experiencing homelessness know that more inclement weather is on the way. “Being in a congregant shelter is horrible,” added Ayla Raye Leonard, a registered nurse with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

“None of this is a shot across the bow of shelter providers,” Raleigh said. “It’s hard work to run a shelter. They keep thousands of people alive and intact and fed.”

Raleigh, Leonard, and others who work with people experiencing homelessness made their remarks Thursday. The Coalition hosted an online seminar educating people about homelessness in the winter.

Common reasons for turning down shelter

People turn down shelter offers because:

· A man and a woman in a relationships have nowhere to go together for congregant shelter, Raleigh said. Instead of sharing a shelter with 300 people of the same sex, many decide, “I would not want to leave the only person I have left in the world who is keeping me safe,” said Sabrina Allie, spokeswoman for the Department of Housing Stability, or HOST.

· If someone has a pet that’s not a service animal, they can be asked to give the dog up if they go into a shelter. Allie said relinquishing a pet is “heartbreaking and many won’t do it.”

· Historic knowledge of Denver’s shelter system does not behoove it, even though conditions have improved, Allie said.

· People with PTSD avoid large crowds found at shelters. “The more a place looks like housing, the more willing they are to take us up on the offer,” Allie said. Leonard said people with PTSD try to avoid being triggered. If triggered, they may react inappropriately to something and be permanently banned from the shelter.

· Others say no because they can’t carry all their belongings with them to a shelter. “Whatever you carry, that’s what you go in with,” Raleigh said. He said people experiencing homelessness can abandon their stuff at an encampment and try to retrieve it later. The decision becomes “I could leave all my stuff behind tonight and go to a shelter, but I could have all my stuff stolen.”

· Raleigh said being in an environment that is “highly structured” and filled with “loud strangers” can be difficult for many. “Some cannot function in a shelter environment,” he said, adding that people with amputations need assistance going to the bathroom.

· Other times people say no to shelter because it is too far away. Many people experiencing homelessness deliberately stay away from downtown, Raleigh said. Others are distrustful of the system. “One rude comment sets them off for years.”

· Still other times, one person will offer to stay behind and watch the encampment while the others seek shelter. But most people in an encampment want to stay together, so if one refuses to go, they all refuse to go.

· Some people experiencing homelessness who are addicted to opioids won't stay in shelters because they will be unable to consume the drug, Leonard said. Fentanyl is short-acting, and most addicts will want to use again in three to four hours, she added, or face dangerous withdrawal symptoms. Drug use is not permitted in the shelters.

‘Street Libertarianism’ puffs up some

In the end, many people experiencing homelessness with acute needs often bounce between shelters and hospitals, Raleigh said.

He likened staying in a shelter to hiking. Hiking, too, has dangers associated with it such as altitude sickness, unpredictable weather, and dangerous wildlife. But people still do it.

Raleigh said some people experiencing homelessness display “street Libertarianism,” which is an attitude of “I’m scrappy and industrious” and “I’ll take my chances.”

Trevor Baringer of Denver Rescue Mission said he tries to convince urban campers to come inside even for just one night. During that time, he said, the Mission may be able to set someone up with more permanent housing and other services. “It’s a complex issue why people seek shelter or not,” Baringer said.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

