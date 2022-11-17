Opinion: When is it too cold for people experiencing homelessness in Denver?

LeRoy Skalstad/Unsplash

Many years ago, I used to say that I wanted to return to California someday. “I want the streets to be warm when I end up homeless mentally ill,” I would explain.

That I thought I might become homeless even in my thirties speaks volumes about my struggle with mental illness. I certainly never hoped to become homeless, but I expected one day it might come.

But when it came in Denver in 2019, I was not planning for it, nor was I living in a place where the streets are always warm. Denver’s streets can be frigid. I remember one night lying on concrete when the temperature dipped to 9 degrees. But that wasn’t as bad as the heavy, wet snow that came down one evening. I had no tarp, no shelter, just the trees along the Platte River. I became soaked.

The Denver City Council’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee received a briefing from city staff Wednesday on cold-weather policies for homeless shelters. Several members implied they believe the bar for when to go into “emergency” mode is too low.

Currently, the city will open heating centers when the temperature dips below 10 degrees or when six inches of snow is expected. This criteria generally are used for emergency shelters, but staff from the Department of Housing Stability said the city is flexible.

The wet-snow factor

Angie Nelson, deputy director of HOST, said city outreach workers pound the pavement when severe weather is forecast. They visit encampments and urge people to come inside to avoid cold or heat. Some encampment dwellers even get hotel rooms as opposed to being forced to stay in a congregant shelter.

Nelson said the city’s most important message during inclement weather is for people experiencing homelessness to take shelter. Committee Chairwoman Robin Kniech said when a person is wet from rain or snow it may feel like 10 degrees even in much warmer temperatures.

Greg Thomas from the Department of Public Health and Environment said he established the temperature and precipitation guidelines 20 years ago. Councilmember Candi CdeBaca said data from medical professionals should inform the guidelines. Committee chairwoman Robin Kniech agreed.

Light rail serves as shelter from the storm

Councilmember Kendra Black asked Nelson whether the shelters become full during inclement weather, resulting in people being turned away. Nelson said the shelters do become full, but people generally are not turned away. She said she is aware that those stories surface after every cold spell, however.

In recent years, the city has changed its shelter policies. Overnight guests used to be thrown out in the mornings, as shelters would close again until afternoon. Now the shelters operate 24/7, resolving some inclement weather issues. When I experienced homelessness, the shelters frequently would still close during inclement weather. You were expected to hang out at a day shelter until afternoon, when the evening shelters would reopen.

I remember a so-called bomb cyclone hitting Denver one winter I experienced during homelessness. I jumped on the light rail to escape the storm because the shelter had not opened for the evening. I did not want to go to the cramped St. Francis day shelter where fights break out.

Sweeps can be canceled in inclement weather

Kniech noted that there are people who do not feel comfortable in the large day shelters. She wondered if the city would be better served by smaller shelters such as the Network Coffee Shop.

For those who refuse to leave encampments even with severe weather approaching, outreach workers hand out hand warmers and socks. Kniech wondered if sweeps will occur in inclement weather this winter.

A representative of the mayor’s office said sweeps have been canceled during bad weather. Last year, Denver was criticized for sweeping an encampment near Martin Luther King Park in sub-zero temperatures.

Would it have been more humane to allow people to remain outside? What are your thoughts?