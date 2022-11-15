Reporter expresses gratitude for Denver newshounds

Kaitlyn Baker/Unsplash

When NewsBreak challenged creators to find something they’re thankful for and write about it, I leaped.

I’ve been in a bit of a funk. One great way to get out of a funk is by listing people, places, and things you’re grateful for. They teach you this in recovery.

So, I took very seriously for whom I should list as those I’m most grateful. And then it occurred to me. I’m most grateful for the NewsBreak readers.

I’m a bit of a loner. PTSD has left me a homebody who hides behind a computer all day. That’s not exactly true. I frequent the park, Wal-Mart, and nearby dispensaries.

But I don’t have a social network to speak of. My life very much revolves around NewsBreak. I appreciate every single comment a reader takes time to make. Over time, I’ve developed a few favorites in the online community.

NewsBreak

Hunter’s Laptop and I connected early on. He or she seems kind and has good news sense. So does Plumb Joy. Plumb Joy sometimes functions as an editor leaving good questions about my stories in the comment stream. I do listen to everyone’s criticism, and praise, and take it very seriously.

If someone takes the time to comment on one of my stories, I am flattered. While I do have bills to pay, I did not get into the news business to make a lot of money. Fortunately, I have been blessed with loyal readers throughout my career.

Denver is the most engaged community I have ever lived in. People here seem to have high news IQs. They ask great questions, and they appreciate honest answers.

I bring an interesting perspective to reporting on homelessness and am grateful for many supporters of that reporting. Interestingly, I recently was invited to lunch by Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. One might think an organization that advocates for sweeps of homeless encampments wouldn’t like my reporting. But anyone who has read my stories knows I cover homelessness from all perspectives.

I appreciate those who believe too much money is being spent on homeless people who don’t try to improve themselves. But I also appreciate people who fall into that category who are suffering from depression, substance abuse and/or mental illness. They should not be left to die on the street.

So, I am grateful that all the different perspectives follow my work, from those homeless on the street to those in the business community who wants them swept away. You all make me feel as though my work is important, and for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Of course, I am most grateful to be housed and no longer homeless. I wrote a piece last year expressing gratitude to the taxpayers of Colorado and Denver for my good fortune.

What are you thankful for? I’ll be writing more of these gratitude pieces during the next few days. It’s healthy to be grateful.