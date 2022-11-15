Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessness

A homeless encampment in Aurora. Mike Coffman

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora proclaimed homelessness a problem Monday, then adopted a resolution on how to fix it.

The Aurora City Council’s resolution takes a tough-love approach to helping the homeless. It expresses “the Aurora City Council’s desire to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness through employment-based programming and conditions-based transitional housing that leads to self-sufficiency."

Councilmembers Juan Marcano, Allison Coombs and Crystal Murillo voted against the resolution. They prefer a Housing First approach to managing homelessness.

The council directed the City Manager and his staff to support the effort to reduce homelessness by developing and executing “an approach that aligns with the necessary support to meet the needs of the diverse homeless population in Aurora.”

The resolution calls for measuring success “by more than meals served and beds provided and instead center around the number of people who reach self-sufficiency.”

Marcano put forth a successful motion to change "self-sufficiency" to "self-reliance" throughout the resolution. Marcano also tried to remove a work requirement for long-term housing. He said the requirement makes Aurora's proposed center a "niche application" that likely would not be supported by other local governments. That motion failed.

Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano City of Aurora

Marcano put forth 15 amendments to the resolution during a lengthy council debate. Most failed.

Proclamation on hunger, homelessness

Earlier in the meeting, the council recognized National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. “Whereas the city of Aurora has sourced marijuana tax revenue of $3 million annually to enhance outreach programs, such as Aurora House Partnership, to find lasting solutions for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, housing security and hunger,” the proclamation reads. “Whereas all Aurorans are encouraged to help their struggling neighbors by volunteering, donating blankets, coats, hats, gloves and non-perishable foods, donating funds to the city’s House Aurora Partnership, and to ask their leaders to commit to making homelessness and hunger history within our community.”

The proclamation states that homelessness is solvable in Aurora if everyone works together. But discussions surrounding homelessness in Aurora often reveal stark differences among the City Council.

Mayor sponsors homelessness resolution

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman City of Aurora

Mayor Mike Coffman sponsored the resolution adopted Monday by the City Council. It says the city will:

· “Spur innovation and the creation of more impactful and cost-effective solutions(for homelessness) from community stakeholders.”

· Direct the City Manager and his staff to engage in this approach.

· Establish an initiative “to broaden options for people experiencing homelessness that include access to supportive services tailored to the needs of the individual, workforce training, and expectations-based transitional housing that leads to self -sufficiency.”

· “Engage with all people experiencing homelessness and provide opportunities for their diverse needs to be met through a range of interventions.

· Continue to provide emergency shelter to those in need.

· Strive for “the reduction of homelessness and an increase in employment outcomes.”

· “Facilitate people who have experienced homelessness to move towards self -sufficiency.”

· Require navigation plans for people experiencing homelessness that include short-term goals for immediate action.

Homelessness diversion center planned

The city also plans to build a homelessness diversion center which will provide shelter beds and connect people with services. The city plans to build the center in part with state, county and federal grants. They will seek private donations and a non-profit partner to operate it.

The facility would have a general shelter area for people not enrolled in employment, substance abuse or mental health treatment. Those working or receiving treatment would enjoy separate, better accommodations than the general population.

Marcano said it is important the city offers services at the center. He said other cities have rebranded their shelters as "diversion centers" and then continued to operate them as business as usual.

Zvonek: 'Housing First doesn't work'

Aurora Councilmember Dustin Zvonek City of Aurora

"We have a decade of history that shows that Housing First doesn't work," said Councilmember Dustin Zvonek. "I believe that we have a real opportunity to help people to self-sufficiency, to become self-reliant."

Using Marcano's words, Zvonek called Housing First "a niche application."

"Housing First is the most effective way," Councilmember Juan Marcano responded in direct disagreement.

Coombs, Jurinsky express disappointment

"The rhetoric being presented here is, 'We're going to do what we're going to do and the rest be damned,'" Councilmember Allison Coombs said, calling it "disappointing" and "childish."

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky blasted her colleagues for their egos and called the meeting a "glory-seeking hostage situation." Dozens of residents waited for their chance to speak during a public hearing on a neighborhood issue. A loud child frequently disrupted the meeting with his outbursts.