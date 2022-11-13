Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendment

Denver, CO

(Denver, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has rejected a $1.1 million City Council budget amendment which would place a flashing beacon in each of the 11 council districts.

In a letter to the City Council, the mayor said it would be “irresponsible” to approve the amendment and have the city’s reserves dip below 15 percent. “I am disappointed that this amendment would seek to drop fund balance below that threshold, in direct conflict with our policy,” the mayor wrote. “This fundamental fiscal policy has been a hallmark of our strong fiscal stewardship and has served to protect us through economic downturns and the effects of the pandemic. With an uncertain economic outlook for the next year, including the possibility of a recession, it would be shortsighted and irresponsible to start the year with a drop in our reserves – of any amount – below that 15 percent level.”

Council members argue the flashing beacons slow traffic and are sorely needed. Pedestrian safety is a top concern among their constituents, council members say.

Council can override mayor’s rejection

The City Council can override the mayor’s rejection, but if it does, the mayor has vowed to direct the Finance Department to keep department budgets within that 15 percent range anyway. Hancock said in his letter there already should be enough money in the budget to place a flashing beacon in each council district. “(The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure) has committed to prioritizing (rectangular flashing beacons) as a primary pedestrian safety measure within the currently proposed appropriated budgets for transportation and mobility projects. This includes a commitment to install 10 to 12 additional (rectangular flashing beacons) across all of Denver in 2023 in coordination with other pedestrian safety improvements.”

The mayor said in his letter that the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure recognizes City Council’s desire to add flashing beacons and “shares its recognition of the value these traffic control devices add to our local neighborhood streets.”

CdeBaca amendments to help homeless fail

Councilmember Amanda Sawyer brought forth the flashing beacon amendment, which the council unanimously approved.

“As you prepare to vote on the 2023 budget on Monday, I want to thank you for productive discussions and shared priorities that reflect the needs of our residents,” the mayor wrote in his letter. “I hope you will continue our shared commitment to strong fiscal management as we face uncertain economic times in the coming year.”

City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed 29 budget amendments but her council colleagues rejected them all. CdeBaca proposed the amendments after people experiencing homelessness and their allies told council members they need basic sanitation services like toilets, water and trash pickup. CdeBaca’s proposal would have defunded police patrol to pay for her budget amendments.

The council will vote on the budget Monday.

