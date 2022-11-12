Denver, CO

Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettable

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TDRL_0j8n7cb800
Marsjo/Pixabay

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Busing people experiencing homelessness in Denver from locations downtown to overnight shelters about five miles away costs $950,000 annually.

As someone who used to ride those buses, I’m not surprised the contract is for almost $1 million. You couldn’t pay me $1 million to drive one of those buses.

The City Council’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee will consider awarding a contract on Wednesday to Busco, Inc. to operate 54-seat buses seven days a week. The luxury buses shuttle people experiencing homelessness from pickup sites such as Salvation Army Crossroads and Denver Rescue Mission to shelters near Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard.

The contract, which requires approval by the full council, states the buses must be ADA-accessible. The buses operate from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. on fixed routes. Approximately 300 people are transported to shelters every evening by bus and 200 people are returned downtown the next morning. Some people get picked up at the shelters in the morning by the companies they work for.

Busco must give the city and guests of the shelter notice if it is unable to complete its routes, according to the contract. The City Council has discussed problems in the past where the buses have been unable to operate in snowstorms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29irkk_0j8n7cb800
Clay LeConey/Unsplash

Shuttling homeless people not fun

Can you imagine driving a busload full of homeless people? It sure didn’t look fun to me. The driver when I used to ride the buses, Valerie, had to put up with an awful lot of nonsense. Men on the bus insulting her often would get kicked off.

If the bus arrived late, which occurred frequently, some of the men would take it out on Valerie. Valerie had no problem defending herself and sharing her own piece of mind now and then.

Fights routinely broke out on the buses. Most every ride at least one person would defecate in their pants. Many would pass gas and laugh about it.

Standing in line dangerous

By the time the men would board the buses to the shelters their patience already had been tested. Back in 2019, to catch a bus, you had to arrive at Crossroads or Denver Rescue Mission’s Lawrence Street location by early afternoon.

Standing in line with angry people isn’t good for anyone’s PTSD. I had knives pulled on me in the line and once was punched in the face at the Rescue Mission, known as “Jesus Saves” to the homeless community for its neon cross sign.

Boarding the bus proved nightmarish. Men would jump onto the buses from outside without waiting in line in the courtyard. The shoving that occurred made you feel like cattle being herded.

By the time you boarded the bus and saw Valerie, nobody exchanged friendly hellos. Men with physical disabilities got to board the bus first. I remember one man with a walker used to run holding the walker waist-high when he would board.

Buses are pretty nice

The one thing that stood out to me about the buses was how nice they were. Equipped with an audio and video system, sometimes the drivers would play a portion of a movie on the trip. It seemed to help calm the crowd.

I remember sitting aboard one of those buses the first time I rode one to the shelter. Indeed, it struck me as a journalist that luxury buses were being used to shuttle homeless people. I would not have been surprised to learn the contract is near a million dollars. On the other hand, buses like these are needed to store walkers, wheelchairs, and suitcases down below in transit.

So, the next time you see a deluxe motor coach traveling around Denver, know that it may not be carrying carefree people on vacation. It could be that the driver is managing his or her passengers as best he or she can. Yield the road.

# homelessness# homelessness in Denver# busing the homeless# Denver homeless shelters

Comments / 29

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8522 followers

