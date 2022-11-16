Committee approves spending $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youth

Jeremy Thomas/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee approved Wednesday $4.26 million in assistance to a developer wanting to build supportive housing for homeless youth.

The full City Council must also sign off on the assistance.

A $3 million forgivable loan to Pennrose Holdings, LLC would help secure construction of the building at 2700 Wewatta, according to memo from the Department of Housing Stability, or HOST, to the Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee of the City Council. Fifty-six units of supportive housing would serve youths ages 18 to 24 who are at risk of homelessness, particularly by aging out of foster care.

This marks the first time the city has used funds to support children aging out of foster care. Jennifer Balcomb of HOST expressed excitement about the project. She said talks are under way to make such support regular.

Half of the units will be deed-restricted for 60 years to rent to people making at or below 30 percent of average median income, which is $22,000 or less annually. The other half will be deed-restricted for 60 years to rent to those earning up to 50 percent AMI. Of the 56 units, all but four will be one-bedroom apartments. The rest will be two bedrooms.

Half of the project’s residents would come from the OneHome system, which is a coordinated entry process for people experiencing homelessness. Other referrals would come from Denver Human Services.

In addition to the loan, the committee approved giving the developer a $1.26 million grant to pay for supportive housing services for 15 years. Supportive services include healing from trauma and addiction, nursing, peer support, group therapy and job training.

The community will be built on a half-acre site in the Five Points neighborhood. The property is in the RiNo Arts District and in the 13-acre Denargo Market redevelopment area “which is experiencing explosive growth,” according to the memo from HOST to council. “This major redevelopment will provide immediately accessible employment and housing options providing the future residents of 2700 Wewatta with numerous opportunities for economic mobility and housing choice within a single neighborhood.”