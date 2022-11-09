Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic income

Volkan Olmez/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) So much for assumptions.

Despite allegations by commenters on NewsBreak stories that people experiencing homelessness will buy drugs if given a basic income, that likely isn’t going to happen.

That’s because drug addicts, alcoholics, and anyone with “severe and unaddressed mental health or substance use needs” are excluded from the Denver Basic Income Project, according to founder Mark Donovan. An assessment of applicants’ mental illness and/or drug use history is made based on the BASIS-24 survey. The survey is a “widely used behavioral health self-assessment tool to measure symptoms in six domains: depression and functioning, relationships, self-harm, emotional liability, psychosis, and substance use,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

A policy of no money for the addicted or severely mentally ill may quell criticisms by those who believe giving cash to the homeless is a bad idea. But it also leaves the most marginalized people on the streets, stuck in their situations.

Donovan used earnings from a Tesla investment as seed money for the Denver Basic Income Project.

Must be connected to service partner

People must be at least 18 to receive the money, according to the project’s website. Other requirements for eligibility include:

· Must be connected with one of the partner service providers.

· Must be experiencing homelessness, “meaning they are without fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.” This includes:

· Living in motels, hotels, and camping grounds due to lack of accommodations.

· Sharing housing due to economic hardship or similar reason (being “doubled up” or “couch surfing”)

· Living in cars, parks, public spaces, and abandoned buildings

· Living in shelters

· People whose nighttime residence is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as sleeping accommodations.

Couch surfers included

Camila Carvalho/Unsplash

Earlier this month, Councilmember Candi CdeBaca posted information about the Denver Basic Income Project on her Facebook page. She said preference was being given to “couch surfers.” It is important for a study accompanying the project that a variety of people in different situations are included.

“The post you referenced in your email originated from a community-based organization we partner with,” Donovan responded. “Many (organizations) serve specific populations, and all operate within their own procedures, although participation requirements are the same for all individuals in (Denver Basic Income Project) regardless of which (organization) they are connected with.” The CdeBaca post references a partnership with Metro Deep, or Metropolitan Diversity and Economic Equity Partners. That organization specifically referenced couch-surfers receiving priority.

The City and County of Denver chipped in $2 million for the project earmarked for 140 women, transgender and gender non-conforming people.

The Denver Basic Income Project doubles as a research tool. Participants will be closely monitored for a paper by University of Denver researchers that will assess the effectiveness of the program. “Research activities include surveys every six months and short bi-weekly text surveys that will ask about health and well-being, housing stability, and financial well-being,” according to the project’s website.

Payday as soon as next week

More than 800 people receiving cash will be divided into three groups:

· Participants who receive 12 consecutive monthly cash transfers of $1,000 beginning as early as Nov. 15, 2022.

· Participants who receive a one-time cash transfer of $6,500 during the initial enrollment month and then receive 11 consecutive monthly cash transfers of $500 beginning as early as Nov. 15.

· Participants who receive 12 consecutive monthly cash transfers of $50 beginning as early as Nov. 15.

Participants in the program will receive a free cell phone. It will be used to collect data pertinent to the accompanying research, as stated in the Denver Basic Income Project research methods.