After 45 years, Aurora still talking about performing arts center

Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora has been asking for 45 years: Does the city need another entertainment venue?

The year 1977 brought a resounding “yes” from a vocal segment of the community. But voters said no in 1979 to raising taxes for construction of a 100,000-square-foot, 500-seat theater.

Future ballot questions brought forth proposals of all shapes and sizes. In 1996, the Citizens Cultural Complex Initiative proposed a 400,000-square-foot center for performing/visual arts Center, a history museum and central library for $69.2 million. In 2002 the initiative scaled down the proposal to $23.4 million in construction costs for a 500-600-seat theater, $10.7 million for a museum, and $7.9 million for a new central library. But that ballot measure also failed.

City classes require performance space

According to Aurora officials, the breadth of arts and entertainment classes offered by the city alone justifies the need for a new venue. Few places in Aurora offer space to rehearse or perform.

Conceptualizing a new entertainment venue for Aurora will require several steps. The alignment phase will cost about $24,000, according to city officials who presented ideas to the council Monday during a study session. The City Council and community stakeholders will whittle down what type of venue should be built. Studies will look at how comparable facilities are managed and identify potential audiences.

Once that’s decided, the council will begin a feasibility study to determine whether the project is economically realistic. The study will identify funding streams, develop a site analysis and business plan, and engage the community. The feasibility study is expected to cost between $55,000 and $125,000.

Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan said she does not want taxpayers on the hook for running an entertainment venue. She said city officials must seek out partners in the private sector. Councilmember Angela Lawson agreed.

Other council members said the city sorely lacks entertainment venues so they support the studies.