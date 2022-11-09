Denver approves budget amendment for flashing beacons

Ali Jouyandeh/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday a budget amendment by Councilmember Amanda Sawyer to put one flashing beacon in each council district.

The beacons serve to remind motorists to slow down. Traffic fatalities have been on the rise in Denver and speed often is a factor.

It will cost more than $1.1 million to install the beacons. The money will come from the general fund, which will fall slightly below its preferred minimum balance of 15 percent.

Councilmember Kevin Flynn said he supported the amendment despite the budget impact. He said the city’s budget office is “first class” and conservative in its estimates.

Flynn said he was going to introduce a similar amendment with less funding but decided instead to support Sawyer’s. He said his office receives a large number of calls about pedestrian safety, and the flashing beacons will help calm traffic.

The council voted unanimously for the amendment. Last week, the council voted down 29 budget amendments by Councilmember Candi CdeBaca. CdeBaca’s $140 million in amendments largely would have benefited the unhoused while defunding police patrol.

The council will vote on the mayor’s proposed budget next week. At a committee meeting last month, Councilmember Kendra Black asked CdeBaca if she was proposing to defund police patrol. “I notice all of your requests have DPD patrol listed (as the funding source). I added them all up and they take away most of the DPD patrol budget. So, are you also suggesting that we not have that department anymore?”

CdeBaca responded, “Very sharp, good observation. I am not opposed to eliminating that budget.”

Two weeks ago, several people spoke in support of programs or ideas that would have been funded by CdeBaca’s proposed amendments. Candidate for mayor Jesse Lashawn Parris called the amount being spent on police “ridiculous,” adding “You think they’re going to protect and serve us? They’re going to harass and disturb us.”