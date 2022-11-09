Denver, CO

Denver approves budget amendment for flashing beacons

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEgf9_0j2ETGHI00
Ali Jouyandeh/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday a budget amendment by Councilmember Amanda Sawyer to put one flashing beacon in each council district.

The beacons serve to remind motorists to slow down. Traffic fatalities have been on the rise in Denver and speed often is a factor.

It will cost more than $1.1 million to install the beacons. The money will come from the general fund, which will fall slightly below its preferred minimum balance of 15 percent.

Councilmember Kevin Flynn said he supported the amendment despite the budget impact. He said the city’s budget office is “first class” and conservative in its estimates.

Flynn said he was going to introduce a similar amendment with less funding but decided instead to support Sawyer’s. He said his office receives a large number of calls about pedestrian safety, and the flashing beacons will help calm traffic.

The council voted unanimously for the amendment. Last week, the council voted down 29 budget amendments by Councilmember Candi CdeBaca. CdeBaca’s $140 million in amendments largely would have benefited the unhoused while defunding police patrol.

The council will vote on the mayor’s proposed budget next week. At a committee meeting last month, Councilmember Kendra Black asked CdeBaca if she was proposing to defund police patrol. “I notice all of your requests have DPD patrol listed (as the funding source). I added them all up and they take away most of the DPD patrol budget. So, are you also suggesting that we not have that department anymore?”

CdeBaca responded, “Very sharp, good observation. I am not opposed to eliminating that budget.”

Two weeks ago, several people spoke in support of programs or ideas that would have been funded by CdeBaca’s proposed amendments. Candidate for mayor Jesse Lashawn Parris called the amount being spent on police “ridiculous,” adding “You think they’re going to protect and serve us? They’re going to harass and disturb us.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# traffic lights# pedestrian safety# Denver traffic# Denver drivers# Denver motorists

Comments / 1

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8503 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendment

(Denver, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has rejected a $1.1 million City Council budget amendment which would place a flashing beacon in each of the 11 council districts. In a letter to the City Council, the mayor said it would be “irresponsible” to approve the amendment and have the city’s reserves dip below 15 percent. “I am disappointed that this amendment would seek to drop fund balance below that threshold, in direct conflict with our policy,” the mayor wrote. “This fundamental fiscal policy has been a hallmark of our strong fiscal stewardship and has served to protect us through economic downturns and the effects of the pandemic. With an uncertain economic outlook for the next year, including the possibility of a recession, it would be shortsighted and irresponsible to start the year with a drop in our reserves – of any amount – below that 15 percent level.”

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettable

(Denver, Colo.) Busing people experiencing homelessness in Denver from locations downtown to overnight shelters about five miles away costs $950,000 annually. As someone who used to ride those buses, I’m not surprised the contract is for almost $1 million. You couldn’t pay me $1 million to drive one of those buses.

Read full story
19 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may chip in $4.4 million for Montview Manor senior housing

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council Committee will consider Wednesday contributing $4.4 million toward the purchase and renovation of Archway Montview Manor LLC. The building currently serves residents at between 30% and 80 % of Denver’s adjusted median income. At 30 %, a tenant can make $21,000 annually. Those at 80 % can make more than $54,000 annually. About a quarter of the tenants in the apartment complex are at 30 % AMI or below, according to a memo from city staff to the City Council. The remainder are at 60 % AMI or below.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youth

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will discuss Wednesday whether to give $4.26 million in assistance to a developer wanting to build supportive housing for homeless youth.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?

(Denver, Colo.) A common refrain among some who follow the news these days is that undocumented immigrants get better treatment in Denver than homeless Americans, even veterans.

Read full story
23 comments
Denver, CO

Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic income

(Denver, Colo.) So much for assumptions. Despite allegations by commenters on NewsBreak stories that people experiencing homelessness will buy drugs if given a basic income, that likely isn’t going to happen.

Read full story
29 comments
Aurora, CO

After 45 years, Aurora still talking about performing arts center

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora has been asking for 45 years: Does the city need another entertainment venue?. The year 1977 brought a resounding “yes” from a vocal segment of the community. But voters said no in 1979 to raising taxes for construction of a 100,000-square-foot, 500-seat theater.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginning

(Denver, Colo.) Denver is juggling four new homeless hotel projects and others are in the works, according to city officials. During last week’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting, members agreed to give a developer $983,456 to help acquire the Sand and Sage and Westerner hotels, 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax Ave. The full City Council still must approve the grant.

Read full story
14 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends $9 million in contracts to help homeless people

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended a contract by $4 million Monday to put homeless people in hotels through March 31, 2023. The contract with U.S. Motels Denver North, Inc. has been in effect since 2018. The city has spent more than $8.4 million with the company.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing needed

A column in the Colorado Sun Oct. 22 caught my attention. The writer advocated for “Rehabilitation First” for people experiencing homelessness. Rehabilitation First is a philosophy that people who experience homelessness suffer from addiction and need substance abuse treatment if they are to succeed in housing. Aurora recently charted a “Rehabilitation First” approach. That doesn’t mean people who aren’t sober have to sleep outside. But cities with a Rehabilitation First approach tend to stockpile those not willing to undergo treatment in congregant shelters. Those who agree to treatment get better, more long-term accommodations.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood

The former Park Hill Golf Course may become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved Tuesday what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan. The full City Council still must approve the plan for it to become law.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boost

At Confluence Park, where Denver was founded, the trail joins with the Cherry Creek Trail.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider this week awarding three contracts totaling $3 million to design bike lanes throughout the city.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS office

(Denver, Colo.) A so-called Safe Outdoor Space at 3815 N. Steele St. on the east side of the Denver Human Services building may get a year-long extension. The new contract also may allow more tents at the site.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’

Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”

Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land development

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee Tuesday voted to advance to the full council a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. It’s not that the council members have anything against mobile home parks. In fact, they are trying to protect them. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recover

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his new wife, Francie Frane, have developed a sanctuary for human trafficking survivors.Dog the Bounty Hunter. Denver native son Dog the Bounty Hunter has launched a new foundation to help sex trafficking survivors recover.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes

Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy