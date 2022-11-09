Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood

Park Hill Golf Course. City and County of Denver

The former Park Hill Golf Course may become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery.

The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved Tuesday what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan. The full City Council still must approve the plan for it to become law.

Also, for anything to happen at the golf course, voters would have to approve removal of a conservation easement on the property. In extensive community engagement about the park’s future, only 7 percent of the area’s residents wanted the greenspace to remain a golf course exclusively, according to the plan.

“Comments generally centered on the health and environmental benefits of parks and open spaces, and many specifically mentioned preserving existing trees and increasing the number of trees in the area,” according to the plan. “While many comments stressed the importance of increasing open space, many others mentioned the importance of development and urged the city to consider community needs and discuss desires for housing, community-serving retail, recreational opportunities, and places to gather. This desire for the site to serve as a venue for future community connections was common across differing viewpoints.”

Owned by Westside Investment Partners

Westside Investment Partners of Glendale bought the site in 2019. "Since the 1980s, the nonprofit Clayton Early Learning had been responsible for the 18-hole private golf course it owned (operated by a third party), in a neighborhood that has often lacked basic amenities like grocery stores, transit options and publicly-accessible open space," Councilmember Chris Herndon wrote in a preface to the plan. "In 2016, Clayton determined it must strengthen its financial position to continue providing quality early-childhood education to Denver families. Clayton’s sale of the golf course site in 2019 spurred numerous ideas, conversations, debates, meetings and news stories about the future of the Park Hill Golf Course."

Help for those displaced

Residents of the area worry about displacement that new development on the site could bring. The plan calls for giving priority affordable housing to families facing displacement by the project. ”For those concerned about longtime residents being involuntarily displaced, there are affordable housing provisions with priority for existing residents,” wrote Herndon, who represents district 8, where the golf course is located. “For those seeking to address a longtime food desert, the plan recommends space for grocery and fresh food choices, along with space and support for small, locally-owned businesses.”

Park amenities

The plan calls for a 70- to 80-acre city park that includes:

· Athletic fields, courts, and other active recreation amenities.

· Large or multiple playgrounds.

· A field house feasibility study.

· Considering aquatic amenities such as a pool.

· Community gathering spaces such as picnic pavilions.

· Honoring the historic and cultural wealth of the community.

· A climate resilient landscape plan.

Colorado Boulevard beautification

The plan also calls for creating a western gateway for a future regional park with “significant and meaningful frontage along Colorado Boulevard” between 35th and 40th Avenues.

“Colorado Boulevard is a designated parkway that has lost its integrity as a parkway due to actions like street widening, loss of tree canopy, and lack of a consistent building setback,” according to the plan. “With Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment, we have an opportunity to restore the integrity to this street and consider a more modern interpretation of a parkway moving forward.”

Green infrastructure

"Thoughtfully and holistically" addressing the stormwater management needs of the site is also a top priority, according to the plan. The plan recommends studying the existing detention basin “for opportunities to soften the edge of the detention basin and incorporate recreational functions and natural habitat,” the report states. ”This could include green infrastructure in the right-of-way.”

What is green infrastructure? “Examples at the urban scale could include a rain barrel up against a house, a row of trees along a major city street, or greening an alleyway,” the Environment Protection Agency reports on its website. “Neighborhood scale green infrastructure could include acres of open park space outside a city center, planting rain gardens or constructing a wetland near a residential housing complex.”

In addition to 70 to 80 acres at the park, the neighborhood will preserve approximately 20 additional acres of land for green space, according to the plan. The site totals 155 acres.

Input from more than 1,000 residents

More than 1,000 residents provided input on the small neighborhood plan. “I just feel like anything that has to do with getting rid of all of the trees and the grass and replacing it with concrete is just problematic at this point because we’re living in these little, tiny apartments that are cooped up and boxed altogether too much already,” commented one resident. “And so, I feel like (the plan) needs to be something that gives back to the community and gives back to the environment as well.” The plan calls for preserving and expanding the neighborhood’s tree canopy by at least 20 percent.

Affordable housing components

The plan also calls for affordable housing at various income levels. Many praised the plan’s affordable housing element. “There’s not enough housing for people that live in the area, so they have to (leave),” another resident said. “And yeah, they might’ve grown up here, but can’t stay here because, like I said, houses are being built that are expensive and so they have to move because they can’t be anywhere else.”

Supporting small businesses

Added another commenter: “I think not only having a mix of affordability for homes but having an affordability for business opportunities as well, because that’s one of the biggest barriers for small business owners, is the cost of rent.”

The small neighborhood plan addresses that, too. “Historically, the Dahlia Square and Holly Square shopping centers provided affordable commercial space in Northeast Park Hill to small local BIPOC businesses,” according to the plan. ”These commercial areas have evolved to be home to other community uses leaving a void of opportunities for small local businesses to thrive within Northeast Park Hill. New development at the Park Hill Golf Course should meet the community need for commercial spaces that support small local businesses in a thriving mixed-use area.”