Denver, CO

Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piv3c_0j0nV6SS00
Park Hill Golf Course.City and County of Denver

The former Park Hill Golf Course may become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery.

The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved Tuesday what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan. The full City Council still must approve the plan for it to become law.

Also, for anything to happen at the golf course, voters would have to approve removal of a conservation easement on the property. In extensive community engagement about the park’s future, only 7 percent of the area’s residents wanted the greenspace to remain a golf course exclusively, according to the plan.

“Comments generally centered on the health and environmental benefits of parks and open spaces, and many specifically mentioned preserving existing trees and increasing the number of trees in the area,” according to the plan. “While many comments stressed the importance of increasing open space, many others mentioned the importance of development and urged the city to consider community needs and discuss desires for housing, community-serving retail, recreational opportunities, and places to gather. This desire for the site to serve as a venue for future community connections was common across differing viewpoints.”

Owned by Westside Investment Partners

Westside Investment Partners of Glendale bought the site in 2019. "Since the 1980s, the nonprofit Clayton Early Learning had been responsible for the 18-hole private golf course it owned (operated by a third party), in a neighborhood that has often lacked basic amenities like grocery stores, transit options and publicly-accessible open space," Councilmember Chris Herndon wrote in a preface to the plan. "In 2016, Clayton determined it must strengthen its financial position to continue providing quality early-childhood education to Denver families. Clayton’s sale of the golf course site in 2019 spurred numerous ideas, conversations, debates, meetings and news stories about the future of the Park Hill Golf Course."

Help for those displaced

Residents of the area worry about displacement that new development on the site could bring. The plan calls for giving priority affordable housing to families facing displacement by the project. ”For those concerned about longtime residents being involuntarily displaced, there are affordable housing provisions with priority for existing residents,” wrote Herndon, who represents district 8, where the golf course is located. “For those seeking to address a longtime food desert, the plan recommends space for grocery and fresh food choices, along with space and support for small, locally-owned businesses.”

Park amenities

The plan calls for a 70- to 80-acre city park that includes:

· Athletic fields, courts, and other active recreation amenities.

· Large or multiple playgrounds.

· A field house feasibility study.

· Considering aquatic amenities such as a pool.

· Community gathering spaces such as picnic pavilions.

· Honoring the historic and cultural wealth of the community.

· A climate resilient landscape plan.

Colorado Boulevard beautification

The plan also calls for creating a western gateway for a future regional park with “significant and meaningful frontage along Colorado Boulevard” between 35th and 40th Avenues.

“Colorado Boulevard is a designated parkway that has lost its integrity as a parkway due to actions like street widening, loss of tree canopy, and lack of a consistent building setback,” according to the plan. “With Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment, we have an opportunity to restore the integrity to this street and consider a more modern interpretation of a parkway moving forward.”

Green infrastructure

"Thoughtfully and holistically" addressing the stormwater management needs of the site is also a top priority, according to the plan. The plan recommends studying the existing detention basin “for opportunities to soften the edge of the detention basin and incorporate recreational functions and natural habitat,” the report states. ”This could include green infrastructure in the right-of-way.”

What is green infrastructure? “Examples at the urban scale could include a rain barrel up against a house, a row of trees along a major city street, or greening an alleyway,” the Environment Protection Agency reports on its website. “Neighborhood scale green infrastructure could include acres of open park space outside a city center, planting rain gardens or constructing a wetland near a residential housing complex.”

In addition to 70 to 80 acres at the park, the neighborhood will preserve approximately 20 additional acres of land for green space, according to the plan. The site totals 155 acres.

Input from more than 1,000 residents

More than 1,000 residents provided input on the small neighborhood plan. “I just feel like anything that has to do with getting rid of all of the trees and the grass and replacing it with concrete is just problematic at this point because we’re living in these little, tiny apartments that are cooped up and boxed altogether too much already,” commented one resident. “And so, I feel like (the plan) needs to be something that gives back to the community and gives back to the environment as well.” The plan calls for preserving and expanding the neighborhood’s tree canopy by at least 20 percent.

Affordable housing components

The plan also calls for affordable housing at various income levels. Many praised the plan’s affordable housing element. “There’s not enough housing for people that live in the area, so they have to (leave),” another resident said. “And yeah, they might’ve grown up here, but can’t stay here because, like I said, houses are being built that are expensive and so they have to move because they can’t be anywhere else.”

Supporting small businesses

Added another commenter: “I think not only having a mix of affordability for homes but having an affordability for business opportunities as well, because that’s one of the biggest barriers for small business owners, is the cost of rent.”

The small neighborhood plan addresses that, too. “Historically, the Dahlia Square and Holly Square shopping centers provided affordable commercial space in Northeast Park Hill to small local BIPOC businesses,” according to the plan. ”These commercial areas have evolved to be home to other community uses leaving a void of opportunities for small local businesses to thrive within Northeast Park Hill. New development at the Park Hill Golf Course should meet the community need for commercial spaces that support small local businesses in a thriving mixed-use area.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Park Hill Golf Course# Denver affordable housing# affordable housing# Denver golf courses# Denver real estate development

Comments / 8

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8474 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic income

(Denver, Colo.) So much for assumptions. Despite allegations by commenters on NewsBreak stories that people experiencing homelessness will buy drugs if given a basic income, that likely isn’t going to happen.

Read full story
23 comments
Aurora, CO

After 45 years, Aurora still talking about performing arts center

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora has been asking for 45 years: Does the city need another entertainment venue?. The year 1977 brought a resounding “yes” from a vocal segment of the community. But voters said no in 1979 to raising taxes for construction of a 100,000-square-foot, 500-seat theater.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginning

(Denver, Colo.) Denver is juggling four new homeless hotel projects and others are in the works, according to city officials. During last week’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting, members agreed to give a developer $983,456 to help acquire the Sand and Sage and Westerner hotels, 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax Ave. The full City Council still must approve the grant.

Read full story
13 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Denver approves budget amendment for flashing beacons

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday a budget amendment by Councilmember Amanda Sawyer to put one flashing beacon in each council district. The beacons serve to remind motorists to slow down. Traffic fatalities have been on the rise in Denver and speed often is a factor.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends $9 million in contracts to help homeless people

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended a contract by $4 million Monday to put homeless people in hotels through March 31, 2023. The contract with U.S. Motels Denver North, Inc. has been in effect since 2018. The city has spent more than $8.4 million with the company.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing needed

A column in the Colorado Sun Oct. 22 caught my attention. The writer advocated for “Rehabilitation First” for people experiencing homelessness. Rehabilitation First is a philosophy that people who experience homelessness suffer from addiction and need substance abuse treatment if they are to succeed in housing. Aurora recently charted a “Rehabilitation First” approach. That doesn’t mean people who aren’t sober have to sleep outside. But cities with a Rehabilitation First approach tend to stockpile those not willing to undergo treatment in congregant shelters. Those who agree to treatment get better, more long-term accommodations.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boost

At Confluence Park, where Denver was founded, the trail joins with the Cherry Creek Trail.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider this week awarding three contracts totaling $3 million to design bike lanes throughout the city.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS office

(Denver, Colo.) A so-called Safe Outdoor Space at 3815 N. Steele St. on the east side of the Denver Human Services building may get a year-long extension. The new contract also may allow more tents at the site.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’

Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”

Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land development

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee Tuesday voted to advance to the full council a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. It’s not that the council members have anything against mobile home parks. In fact, they are trying to protect them. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recover

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his new wife, Francie Frane, have developed a sanctuary for human trafficking survivors.Dog the Bounty Hunter. Denver native son Dog the Bounty Hunter has launched a new foundation to help sex trafficking survivors recover.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes

Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrol

A homeless encampment is swept by city crews.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca introduced 29 budget amendments Monday totaling more than $130 million in new spending, mostly to benefit people experiencing homelessness. She proposed taking the money from the police department budget.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers

(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider changing pay classifications for several departments this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggers

Richie Rose, a Denver police officer believed gunned down by the mafia 100 years ago.Officer Down Memorial Page. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will honor a police officer gunned down on Halloween 100 years ago by suspected bootleggers.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIV

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider Monday spending more than $3.7 million to support residents with HIV/AIDS. Several items appear on the consent agenda. Those include:

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy