Denver, CO

Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boost

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joKpM_0j0fuOE400
At Confluence Park, where Denver was founded, the trail joins with the Cherry Creek Trail.City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider this week awarding three contracts totaling $3 million to design bike lanes throughout the city.

A contract with Parsons Transportation Services Inc. would be extended by $1 million and two years through Oct. 24, 2024. The work would support the Community Transportation Network bikeway projects.

The contract would support projects in council districts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9. Projects are between 30 percent and completely designed, according to the committee background materials.

“These efforts are critical in supporting the Mayor’s goal of building 125 new miles of bikeways, and to complete design work on Elevate projects,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council. “To date, there are existing unobligated funds that may still be used to support design work on these corridors as well as other bikeway corridors. “

Other million-dollar contract extensions will be considered for:

David Evans and Associates, Inc., for projects in council districts 3, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

Toole Design Group LLC, for projects in council districts 3, 5, 8, 9 and 10.

Even if the committee approves the contracts, the full City Council will have to sign off on them, too.

“With the community's help, we are building complete transportation networks that are more connected, safe, and accessible for Denver residents to walk, bike, roll, take public transit, or drive,” the city boasts on its website. “DOTI kicked-off community outreach for the three Community Transportation Networks in 2020, and since, thousands of community members weighed in on the program, and helped shape more than 64 bikeway projects and dozens of other transportation improvements.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver roads# bicycle lanes# Denver DOTI# bicycle safety# cycling

Comments / 5

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8474 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic income

(Denver, Colo.) So much for assumptions. Despite allegations by commenters on NewsBreak stories that people experiencing homelessness will buy drugs if given a basic income, that likely isn’t going to happen.

Read full story
23 comments
Aurora, CO

After 45 years, Aurora still talking about performing arts center

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora has been asking for 45 years: Does the city need another entertainment venue?. The year 1977 brought a resounding “yes” from a vocal segment of the community. But voters said no in 1979 to raising taxes for construction of a 100,000-square-foot, 500-seat theater.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginning

(Denver, Colo.) Denver is juggling four new homeless hotel projects and others are in the works, according to city officials. During last week’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting, members agreed to give a developer $983,456 to help acquire the Sand and Sage and Westerner hotels, 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax Ave. The full City Council still must approve the grant.

Read full story
13 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”

Read full story
17 comments
Denver, CO

Denver approves budget amendment for flashing beacons

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday a budget amendment by Councilmember Amanda Sawyer to put one flashing beacon in each council district. The beacons serve to remind motorists to slow down. Traffic fatalities have been on the rise in Denver and speed often is a factor.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver extends $9 million in contracts to help homeless people

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended a contract by $4 million Monday to put homeless people in hotels through March 31, 2023. The contract with U.S. Motels Denver North, Inc. has been in effect since 2018. The city has spent more than $8.4 million with the company.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing needed

A column in the Colorado Sun Oct. 22 caught my attention. The writer advocated for “Rehabilitation First” for people experiencing homelessness. Rehabilitation First is a philosophy that people who experience homelessness suffer from addiction and need substance abuse treatment if they are to succeed in housing. Aurora recently charted a “Rehabilitation First” approach. That doesn’t mean people who aren’t sober have to sleep outside. But cities with a Rehabilitation First approach tend to stockpile those not willing to undergo treatment in congregant shelters. Those who agree to treatment get better, more long-term accommodations.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood

The former Park Hill Golf Course may become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved Tuesday what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan. The full City Council still must approve the plan for it to become law.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS office

(Denver, Colo.) A so-called Safe Outdoor Space at 3815 N. Steele St. on the east side of the Denver Human Services building may get a year-long extension. The new contract also may allow more tents at the site.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’

Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”

Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land development

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee Tuesday voted to advance to the full council a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. It’s not that the council members have anything against mobile home parks. In fact, they are trying to protect them. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recover

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his new wife, Francie Frane, have developed a sanctuary for human trafficking survivors.Dog the Bounty Hunter. Denver native son Dog the Bounty Hunter has launched a new foundation to help sex trafficking survivors recover.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes

Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrol

A homeless encampment is swept by city crews.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca introduced 29 budget amendments Monday totaling more than $130 million in new spending, mostly to benefit people experiencing homelessness. She proposed taking the money from the police department budget.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers

(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider changing pay classifications for several departments this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggers

Richie Rose, a Denver police officer believed gunned down by the mafia 100 years ago.Officer Down Memorial Page. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will honor a police officer gunned down on Halloween 100 years ago by suspected bootleggers.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIV

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider Monday spending more than $3.7 million to support residents with HIV/AIDS. Several items appear on the consent agenda. Those include:

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy