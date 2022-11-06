Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boost

At Confluence Park, where Denver was founded, the trail joins with the Cherry Creek Trail. City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider this week awarding three contracts totaling $3 million to design bike lanes throughout the city.

A contract with Parsons Transportation Services Inc. would be extended by $1 million and two years through Oct. 24, 2024. The work would support the Community Transportation Network bikeway projects.

The contract would support projects in council districts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9. Projects are between 30 percent and completely designed, according to the committee background materials.

“These efforts are critical in supporting the Mayor’s goal of building 125 new miles of bikeways, and to complete design work on Elevate projects,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council. “To date, there are existing unobligated funds that may still be used to support design work on these corridors as well as other bikeway corridors. “

Other million-dollar contract extensions will be considered for:

David Evans and Associates, Inc., for projects in council districts 3, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

Toole Design Group LLC, for projects in council districts 3, 5, 8, 9 and 10.

Even if the committee approves the contracts, the full City Council will have to sign off on them, too.

“With the community's help, we are building complete transportation networks that are more connected, safe, and accessible for Denver residents to walk, bike, roll, take public transit, or drive,” the city boasts on its website. “DOTI kicked-off community outreach for the three Community Transportation Networks in 2020, and since, thousands of community members weighed in on the program, and helped shape more than 64 bikeway projects and dozens of other transportation improvements.”