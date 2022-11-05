Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS office

Colorado Village Collaborative

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A so-called Safe Outdoor Space at 3815 N. Steele St. on the east side of the Denver Human Services building may get a year-long extension. The new contract also may allow more tents at the site.

The Finance and Governance Committee of the City Council will consider Tuesday extending the lease for $20 through Dec. 9, 2023. Even if the committee approves the extension, the full City Council also must give the contract its blessing.

Better than shelters

The legal tent villages for people experiencing homelessness have proven a popular alternative to congregant shelters among some segments of the homeless community. When the city granted Colorado Village Collaborative a license last year to erect tents in the DHS lot, city officials’ enthusiasm varied.

“There is no better place to host this kind of service,” City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca said during an informational meeting last year for her constituents. She said her district, 9, has lost low-income housing. “This serves people who don’t have homes.”

Safe outdoor spaces have rules including no guests, no violence, and no drugs or alcohol. A secure gate buzzes residents into the grounds.

Black, Sawyer say tents aren’t housing

“I do acknowledge these (safe outdoor space) sites are better than living on the street, but I am not one of these people celebrating people living in tents,” said City Councilwoman Kendra Black, who chairs the city’s Finance and Governance Committee, last year.

Black and City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer have said they don’t believe putting a person experiencing homelessness in a tent is housing. They say people are simply being moved from tents on the public right of way into a sanctioned tent community where no guests are allowed.