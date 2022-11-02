Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’

Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver. Denver 8

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.

88 Tactical is an entertainment complex in Omaha. It offers 100 gun-firing lanes, a spa, bar and restaurant, fitness center, child care facility and more. Some have dubbed it a “Guntry Club.” The owner recently announced 88 Tactical would expand to several cities, including Denver.

But Liles listed several symbols used by the company such as the number 88 and the letters SS that resemble white supremacy imagery. Others have made the same argument about 88 Tactical.

Company denies white supremacist allegations

88 Tactical denies the use of white supremacy symbols. “So what does it mean when a police officer in Nebraska announces ‘Signal 88’ over their radio? It stands for Situation is Safe and Secure, and it is used to describe their current status to those who are listening over the radio,” according to Tactical 88’s website. “Having been a police officer in Nebraska for over 20 twenty years, Shea Degan, founder and CEO of 88 Tactical, has used this code thousands of times to communicate his status throughout his law enforcement career. If you’re wondering why the state of Nebraska chose the number 88 for this code, you’ll have to ask them. But Shea believed it to be a clever and fitting name for his first business venture, Signal 88 Security.”

Liles said Degan has an 88 tattooed on his chest. He explained that while Tactical 88’s website states they are not neo-Nazis, “What this is, is a thinly veiled neo-Nazi defensive training facility. It has no place in Denver.”

‘Keep them out’

Liles warned that while Tactical 88 boasts it offers training for law enforcement, “I would ask that you guys seriously consider taking some sort of preventive measure to keep them out. If you don’t, then other neo-Nazis in other towns have established themselves and then proven through their extreme violence every time law enforcement approaches compounds just to be untouchable, even by the city council.”

But 88 Tactical reasons Degan chose to “incorporate the spirit of Situation is Safe and Secure in is name, 88 Tactical, which speaks to our mission to enable individuals, families, emergency workers, and military members to develop critical skills necessary to handle any situation or crisis,” according to the website.

“It’s not a controversial origin story that an individual might claim in an effort to get their organization in the headlines and draw attention to their cause. Nor is it a salacious story that will give attention seekers fifteen minutes of fame. But it is the truth, and truth matters in a world where individuals can spread blatant lies and make baseless accusations that hurt good people.”