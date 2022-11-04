Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”

Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there. Denver 8

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”

Aloft has housed people experiencing homelessness during the COVID epidemic. Anthony Mitchell said not only are there problems at the hotel, “We can’t get a hold of the Salvation Army site operator for our maintenance requests, and also the emergency telephone line system here is in all kinds of basically in disrepair.”

Mitchell explained one resident “actually accessed the emergency phone line system and sent out a plea for help saying that all of the residents here had been left for dead.” Like that man, Mitchell said he wants to bring attention to the plight of hotel residents. “Hopefully someone will be able to address our concerns out here,” he told the council during public comment time. “And that’s really about all I have. Thanks a lot.”

The council does not respond to residents during the public comment period in order to allow more time for others to speak.

"Our housing case management team is actively working to help those staying at Aloft to overcome the barriers that have prevented them from finding housing stability on their own," Salvation Army spokesman Mike Jaworski said. "To date, more than 35 individuals have been housed since The Salvation Army assumed the case management role at Aloft. It’s been a privilege to serve vulnerable Denver residents during this challenging time."

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless recently stopped providing health care services at Aloft. "We no longer provide services at Aloft," Coalition spokesperson Cathy Alderman said in an e-mail. "I’m sorry to hear about the issues over there and hope that they get resolved quickly. We just haven’t had the staff capacity to send clinicians over there like we did last year so all of the services there are provided by the City and Salvation Army."

Hotel dwellers, neighbors complain to council

Residents of city-funded homeless hotels occasionally bring complaints to the City Council about conditions. A man several weeks ago called Fusion Studios, a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property repurposed from a former Quality Inn, a failure. Residents and neighbors of the hotels complain to council members about drug use and theft.

The Aloft site has been a flashpoint for conflict between hotel dwellers and nearby businesses. Members of the Upper Downtown Neighborhood Association say drug use and litter plague the area around the hotel. They asked city officials not to renew the contract with Aloft.

Others say the hotel's guests chase away business from the nearby convention center. The most recent city contract pays Aloft, 800 15th St., to provide 140 rooms for $95 per night through Dec. 31 for a cost of $2.4 million.

The hotel houses people experiencing homelessness who are at increased risk of contracting COVID, such as the elderly and disabled. Denver has used the hotel as a homeless shelter since 2020.

Since then, the city has spent more than $13 million with Aloft. A contract already has been awarded to deep-clean the Aloft at the end of December. That has led some to believe the city will stop using the hotel for people experiencing homelessness.