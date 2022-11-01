Denver, CO

Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land development

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3jnT_0iublDZc00
Gabriel Sanchez/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee Tuesday voted to advance to the full council a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks.

It’s not that the council members have anything against mobile home parks. In fact, they are trying to protect them. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.

“(Mobile homes are) one of our largest sources of affordable housing at a time when we have a massive affordable housing crisis and yet it’s the subject of all these pressures and without supports it will disappear,” writes Esther Sullivan, author of “Manufactured Insecurity: Mobile home parks and America’s tenuous right to place."

Councilmembers Jamie Torres, Candi CdeBaca and Jolon Clark sponsored the moratorium, which would last until April 1, 2024. It could be extended if approved. In the meantime, the city will survey the conditions at the city’s mobile home parks, study development trends at the parks, investigate how to minimize the impact of displacing residents, and develop policies and regulations accordingly.

Modeled after Aurora moratorium

The proposed moratorium is modeled after a similar process Aurora undertook with its mobile home parks in 2018, Torres said.

“Let’s buy these properties so we can control what’s built on them,” Councilmember Paul Kashmann said during the Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting. “We might be able to do better (for the residents).”

The city’s five mobile home parks include 4501 W. Kentucky Ave., 80 units; 765 N. York St., 12 units; 5220 N. Steele and 5201 N. Adams, 55 units; 960-999 S. Jason St., 75 units, and 2825 W. Evans, 90 units.

Torres said the bill’s sponsors have begun drafting preliminary zoning code policy development changes. One change would allow residents of the parks to upgrade and replace their units. That currently is not allowed at the parks.

The full City Council still will have to approve the moratorium twice during the next few weeks.

