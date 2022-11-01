Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recover

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his new wife, Francie Frane, have developed a sanctuary for human trafficking survivors. Dog the Bounty Hunter

Denver native son Dog the Bounty Hunter has launched a new foundation to help sex trafficking survivors recover.

The D.O.G. Foundation and The House of Bounty provides “housing, counseling, life-skills training, soul healing and intervention services to victims of trafficking,” according to the foundation’s website. “D.O.G. is defined as Developing an Overcoming Generation and our goal is to do just that.”

The website says Dog, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, and his wife, Francie Frane, have created an environment of holistic healing at The House of Bounty. “We provide compassion and healthy structure that encourages victims to become thriving survivors.”

Residential services include education, medical and dental care, vocational training, gardening and fitness, legal services, survivor advocates, counseling and art, music, and horse therapy, according to the site.

Dog assembles crew to hunt sex traffickers

Dog told Newsmax sex trafficking “is everywhere, all over. That is really the worst crime right now there is, besides touching the kids." He told the site he has assembled a team to hunt down traffickers. "After 50 some odd years old, the FBI makes people retire," he said. "So do the marshals, so does the CIA. I got a group of men that are over 50 – some got 30 years' experience in law enforcement — and one of them told me, 'Brother Dog, if I catch another fish, I'm going to kill myself.'"

Dog relocates to Florida

Dog has relocated to Florida from Colorado. His publicist says the Centennial state’s altitude doesn’t agree with the reality television star.

Dog became popular among people experiencing homelessness in Denver after his crew would show up at encampments and ask for bounty leads.

Dog’s television show ran from 2003 to 2012, according to IMDB. The series chronicled Dog and his family hunting down criminals in Hawaii.