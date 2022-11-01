Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes

Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado. State of Colorado Energy Office

On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.

The City of Aurora plans to participate in the state’s e-bike rebate program. Sarah Thorne from the Colorado Energy Office gave a presentation Oct. 27 to the council about the program.

Program requirements are still being decided. Thorne said the state first planned to offer rebates to those at 60-80 % of the area’s average median income. But now, Thorne said, that’s being reconsidered after a “buy-in” from the governor. She did not elaborate, but said the legislation leaves the nuts and the bolts of the program up to her office.

Thorne said Colorado will model its e-bikes rebate program off Denver’s. Officials hope rebates will start enticing shoppers to buy e-bikes by March. A third-party administrator will keep track of the rebates.

The Colorado legislature appropriated about $10 million for e-bike rebates through 2024. The legislature also will fund $1 million in 2023 and $1 million in 2024 for continuation of the Can Do Colorado pilot program, where cyclists ride free e-bikes.

“I’m pretty excited about this,” said Councilmember Juan Marcano.

E-bikes delivering cargo

The state also intends to launch an e-cargo bike commercial delivery pilot. The program is still being developed buy may include a fleet of bikes that could be used by delivery drivers for companies like Door Dash, Thorne said. The project will be funded through Community Access Enterprise, money that comes from a state tax on delivered items.

Thorne said cities like Aurora can donate staff time to the project in lieu of a monetary contrition, which Councilmember Crystal Murillo lauded.

Colorado already has had two pilot programs for e-bikes. The first was for essential workers in Denver. The second, Can Do Colorado, passed out 150 free e-bikes statewide.

Bikes can cost $2,100 or more

Thorne said Colorado bicycle riders still face infrastructure challenges, such as not enough bicycle lanes, especially in rural areas. But their biggest roadblock remains the prohibitive cost of the bicycles, she said. The Momentum LaFree E plus, the bicycle provided free to riders in the pilot programs, retails for more than $2,100 on the brand’s website.

An online dashboard shows data from the pilot programs. The dashboard even shows how the bicycles impact emissions.

Pilot programs successful

A report on the pilot program highlights participant Ana Luisa. According to the report, Ana Luisa works three jobs. “One of the most active bicyclists of our recipients, Ana Luisa has been riding to work, the grocery store, to visit family and friends, and on rides with her son.”

Ana Luisa rides her e-bike everywhere. She especially enjoys riding with her son. State of Colorado Department of Energy

Also featured in the report is Shalon. Shalon works as an STD screener at a nonprofit in East Denver. “Her nonprofit focuses on bridging healthcare gaps in the Black community, (and) encourages employees to bike to work, including by providing secure bike parking,” according to the report. “Shalon has lost 10 pounds since picking up her e-bike.”

Cleaner air for Colorado

Colorado hopes to clear the air by getting people turned on to e-bikes. “Household motor vehicle trips are one of the biggest drivers of transportation emissions in the country,” the report states. “In 2017 nearly 60% of household motor vehicle trips were 6 miles or less and 75% were 10 miles or less. Trips of these lengths are very doable by bike for most Americans. Meanwhile, more and more Americans are purchasing e-bikes to replace trips they would otherwise take in a car.”