Denver, CO

Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIV

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeJrg_0ipoPqPd00
Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider Monday spending more than $3.7 million to support residents with HIV/AIDS.

Several items appear on the consent agenda. Those include:

* Colorado Health Network, Inc. $1,731,108, for emergency financial assistance, food bank and home-delivered meals, medical case management, medical transportation, outpatient/ambulatory health services, mental health care, oral health care, psychosocial support, outpatient substance abuse treatment, and housing services.

* Denver Health and Hospital Authority, $752,563 for care, treatment and supportive services.

* University of Colorado Hospital Authority, $760,757 for case management, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and early intervention services.

* It Takes a Village, $204,782, for care, treatment, and supportive services.

* Vivent Health, $316,447, for care, treatment, and supportive services.

Items on the consent agenda usually pass without discussion. Money for HIV/AIDS programs comes mostly from federal Ryan White grants.

Colorado home to 15,000 people with HIV/AIDS

According to an online dashboard maintained by the state, more than 15,000 people in Colorado live with HIV/AIDS, 86 percent of them men. More than 300 people received their diagnosis in 2020.

The number of new infections in 2020 is down from 470 in 2019. In fact, 2002 saw the fewest number of new infections since before 2015. Denver had the most new cases in 2020, followed by Arapahoe, El Paso, Adams, and Jefferson counties.

HIV infections highest among Blacks

In 2020, the rate per 100,000 of people with HIV proved highest for Blacks, at 25.9 percent. Native Americans came in second at 15.9 percent followed by Hispanics at 10.3 percent, whites at 4.5 percent and Asians at 3.1 percent.

In 2020, the rate of late-stage HIV/AIDS diagnoses ranked highest between people ages 25 to 34, according to the dashboard, at 5.2 per 100,000 people.

A pill known as Truvada for PrEP prevents HIV transmission. More than 3,400 men in Colorado took the medication in 2019, while only 228 women did. Forty percent of those on PrEP fell into the 25-34 age range.

