Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streets

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9AaT_0ioHnWAr00
Jon Tyson/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Today I received a press release from Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, that I found a bit triggering. It seems a Denver man experiencing homelessness sustained several injuries in a scooter accident recently. Finding him health care has proven to be a runaround.

“On Friday, Oct. 21, Keith Barhams found himself in an accident while riding an electric scooter, a purchase made to better his life and offer a financial opportunity through food delivery,” according to the news release. “The accident left him with a painfully swollen knee. This would be diagnosed the next day at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a tibial plateau fracture, an injury which most people would have surgery for, followed by six weeks of rest without any weight being put on the injury. Keith, by condition of being a Black houseless man, did not receive that consideration.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRqQn_0ioHnWAr00
A Denver unhoused man's swollen knee illustrates the extent of his painful injuries.Housekeys Action Network Denver

St. Joseph’s did not return an email sent Wednesday seeking comment. According to HAND, “After receiving the diagnosis Saturday and until Sunday morning, Keith was kept on a steady drip of strong opiates. On Sunday he was told he’d be discharged and nothing more could be done for him. He reached out to advocates at HAND, who then connected with (Councilmember) Candi CdeBaca’s office, and calls were made to the hospital advocating for extended stay until a treatment plan and place of respite could be decided. Keith was then told he could stay until Thursday the 27th pending a respite spot at Colorado Coalition for the Homeless’ Beacon Place.”

Zoning law shuts out felons

But HAND said Barhams could not stay at Beacon Place due to a zoning law that prohibits felons. “A felony from 30 years ago prohibited him from the program,” according to the news release. “Without a statute of limitations in this case, a criminal record, regardless of how old it is, prevents people from receiving much needed medical treatment and care. Rather than seek other respite options, St. Joseph’s once again attempted to discharge him prematurely.”

Cathy Alderman, a spokesperson for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, explained Beacon place also treats women who have survived domestic abuse. "We have to be sensitive to who might be sharing space with them," she said.

The Coalition's new respite center on Stout Street has 89 beds and will not perform background checks. "In fact, many folks who will be referred to us will likely have frequent interactions with the criminal justice system since we are implementing social impact bond program part two, also known as the Home to Health program."

Another respite center, RecoveryWorks, requires patients to walk 15 stairs to get inside. Barhams can’t walk with his injuries. St. Joseph’s provided him with a wheelchair and a walker.

‘Systemic failures’

“The truth is that this has been the latest example of systemic failures that have prevented Keith from being treated for various conditions on many occasions,” according to HAND. “His severe psoriasis on his hands and feet that have caused him a great deal of discomfort and worsened over the years could be treated with surgery, but he has been denied by medical professionals saying that being houseless and/or living at shelters is too high-risk for infection post-operation.”

In September, after being involved in a hit-and-run by an SUV while on his bike, Barham “suffered broken ribs, cracked top front teeth, and a massive hematoma the size of half a basketball on his left hip, affecting his mobility, and was told by professionals that they would not attempt to treat his hip due to him being houseless and high-risk for infection,” HAND reported. “All this alongside having suffered a heart attack from the stressful conditions experienced on the streets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJpQh_0ioHnWAr00
Vlad Zaytsev/Unsplash

Journalist discharged to street, too

I found Barhams’ story triggering because several Denver hospitals discharged me to the street during homelessness, too. All of these incidents occurred from 2018 to 2020.

Once, I ended up at St. Joseph’s after my hernia popped out on a frigid winter night. A doctor pushed the hernia back inside (it hurt so bad I screamed) and gave me paperwork for scheduling surgery. I am on Medicaid and would need to have surgery at Denver Health.

Another time, Denver Health discharged me to the street after I spent 30 days in the mental ward. A week later, I again ended up in the Denver Health emergency room after being cold cocked by a female impersonator on Free Mall Ride. Suffering from psychosis and fear, I begged to go back into the mental health ward. But Denver Health discharged me, stitches in my face and all, to the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lq8uk_0ioHnWAr00
Hans Eiskonen/Unsplash

The mental health unit of a hospital in Aurora also discharged me to the street. Only once do I recall working with a case manager at any of the hospitals, and that was in Aurora. That case manager was unable to find me housing, however.

Centennial Peaks mental hospital in Louisville also discharged me to the street after a lengthy stay. I suffered my hernia there during exercise class.

State mental hospital finds me housing

Finally, I ended up in Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. After a nine-month stay, the institute found me housing in a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property. The institute does not discharge patients to the street.

I could go on and on about how much I suffered being released from hospitals onto the street. I remember one hospital where I threw all my medications into a creek upon walking out the door. I was angry and in a psychotic state and did not think I needed the medication.

Another time I walked from the hospital upon discharge to a former Denver business called iBake. I Bake allowed people to smoke marijuana on site for a membership fee. I remember throwing all my medications and referrals into the garbage can outside iBake.

Medicaid dollars wasted

In short, my hospital stays during homelessness in Denver bore little fruit. Only the mental health institute in Pueblo helped me long-term. I can only imagine the total amount spent on all of my hospitalizations. It no doubt has cost Medicaid a lot of money.

It makes no sense whatsoever to discharge someone from a hospital to the street. Vulnerable people are destined to mentally and physically fail under such an arrangement. And that’s a waste of Medicaid dollars.

In the meantime, Barham spent Wednesday under observation at Denver Health. He likely will have outpatient surgery and then be discharged to the street, according to HAND.

If you would like to help Barham, reach out to HAND at Info@housekeysactionnetwork.com or (701) 484-2634.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless health care# Denver hospitals# Denver homelessness# homeless respite services# homelessness

Comments / 28

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8335 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggers

Richie Rose, a Denver police officer believed gunned down by the mafia 100 years ago.Officer Down Memorial Page. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will honor a police officer gunned down on Halloween 100 years ago by suspected bootleggers.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIV

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider Monday spending more than $3.7 million to support residents with HIV/AIDS. Several items appear on the consent agenda. Those include:

Read full story
11 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora ice cream shop employs developmentally disabled people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman enjoys time with the staff at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) An ice cream shop opened Oct. 16 in Aurora with a people plan as well as a business plan. The shop employs developmentally disabled people.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Sunshine will help power modern Denver airport, director says

(Denver, Colo.) Denver International Airport is transforming into a massive center powered by solar energy. It is adding concessionaires. And its expansion is on time and on budget. Airport director Phil Washington says the $2 billion plus project may even be done early.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city life

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?. Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.

Read full story
28 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora homeless compromise backfires

(Denver, Colo.) Efforts by Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano to work together on a plan to address homelessness backfired when some council members accused Coffman of softening his work-first stance.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.

Read full story
43 comments
Colorado State

Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisis

A tidy tent gets tagged for removal during an encampment sweep.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver affordable housing advocate Jonathan Cappelli says Colorado did a lot for his cause this legislative session, but much more needs to be done.

Read full story
23 comments

Cannabis tax will bankroll minority-owned businesses

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver city fund that will help people of color launch or revive businesses soon will begin distributing money. The Denver City Council will consider Monday a $15 million contract with New Community Transformation Fund to administer the program. The fund is named after Herman Malone, “one of Denver’s Black trailblazing business owners,” according to a staff presentation to the council.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: How does your church treat homeless people in Denver?

(Denver, Colo.) I once had an editor at the Newport Beach, Calif. Daily Pilot tell me homeless people are angels from God sent to test us. He didn’t like the angle I had taken on a story about homeless people in a city park. Swanky Newport Beach didn’t like homeless people in its parks.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark status

Denver Livestock ExchangeNational Western Center Authority. (Denver, Colo.) The three-building Denver Livestock Exchange is a step closer to landmark status. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the City Council agreed Oct. 18 to grant landmark status for the complex at 4701 N. Marion St. The site meets landmark criteria because of its architectural style, connection to Denver history and building integrity, among other qualifiers. The full City Council still must approve the landmark designation.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campus

Aurora Mental Health Center's new location will boast plenty of windows. Demolition at the site will begin in a few weeks.Aurora Mental Health Center. (Aurora, Colo.) A combined permanent supportive housing project and mental health/detox center in Aurora is getting closer to fruition.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver voters will consider $2 billion in sidewalk improvements

(Denver, Colo.) Call it the sidewalk revolution. Completing sidewalks all across America has become a debate. Some say sidewalks aren’t always welcome because they do far more than take a person from point A to point B.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand services

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider Wednesday paying $2.3 million to Servicios De La Raza to manage a community engagement component for the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again

(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy