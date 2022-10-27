Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streets

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Today I received a press release from Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, that I found a bit triggering. It seems a Denver man experiencing homelessness sustained several injuries in a scooter accident recently. Finding him health care has proven to be a runaround.

“On Friday, Oct. 21, Keith Barhams found himself in an accident while riding an electric scooter, a purchase made to better his life and offer a financial opportunity through food delivery,” according to the news release. “The accident left him with a painfully swollen knee. This would be diagnosed the next day at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a tibial plateau fracture, an injury which most people would have surgery for, followed by six weeks of rest without any weight being put on the injury. Keith, by condition of being a Black houseless man, did not receive that consideration.”

A Denver unhoused man's swollen knee illustrates the extent of his painful injuries. Housekeys Action Network Denver

St. Joseph’s did not return an email sent Wednesday seeking comment. According to HAND, “After receiving the diagnosis Saturday and until Sunday morning, Keith was kept on a steady drip of strong opiates. On Sunday he was told he’d be discharged and nothing more could be done for him. He reached out to advocates at HAND, who then connected with (Councilmember) Candi CdeBaca’s office, and calls were made to the hospital advocating for extended stay until a treatment plan and place of respite could be decided. Keith was then told he could stay until Thursday the 27th pending a respite spot at Colorado Coalition for the Homeless’ Beacon Place.”

Zoning law shuts out felons

But HAND said Barhams could not stay at Beacon Place due to a zoning law that prohibits felons. “A felony from 30 years ago prohibited him from the program,” according to the news release. “Without a statute of limitations in this case, a criminal record, regardless of how old it is, prevents people from receiving much needed medical treatment and care. Rather than seek other respite options, St. Joseph’s once again attempted to discharge him prematurely.”

Cathy Alderman, a spokesperson for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, explained Beacon place also treats women who have survived domestic abuse. "We have to be sensitive to who might be sharing space with them," she said.

The Coalition's new respite center on Stout Street has 89 beds and will not perform background checks. "In fact, many folks who will be referred to us will likely have frequent interactions with the criminal justice system since we are implementing social impact bond program part two, also known as the Home to Health program."

Another respite center, RecoveryWorks, requires patients to walk 15 stairs to get inside. Barhams can’t walk with his injuries. St. Joseph’s provided him with a wheelchair and a walker.

‘Systemic failures’

“The truth is that this has been the latest example of systemic failures that have prevented Keith from being treated for various conditions on many occasions,” according to HAND. “His severe psoriasis on his hands and feet that have caused him a great deal of discomfort and worsened over the years could be treated with surgery, but he has been denied by medical professionals saying that being houseless and/or living at shelters is too high-risk for infection post-operation.”

In September, after being involved in a hit-and-run by an SUV while on his bike, Barham “suffered broken ribs, cracked top front teeth, and a massive hematoma the size of half a basketball on his left hip, affecting his mobility, and was told by professionals that they would not attempt to treat his hip due to him being houseless and high-risk for infection,” HAND reported. “All this alongside having suffered a heart attack from the stressful conditions experienced on the streets.”

Journalist discharged to street, too

I found Barhams’ story triggering because several Denver hospitals discharged me to the street during homelessness, too. All of these incidents occurred from 2018 to 2020.

Once, I ended up at St. Joseph’s after my hernia popped out on a frigid winter night. A doctor pushed the hernia back inside (it hurt so bad I screamed) and gave me paperwork for scheduling surgery. I am on Medicaid and would need to have surgery at Denver Health.

Another time, Denver Health discharged me to the street after I spent 30 days in the mental ward. A week later, I again ended up in the Denver Health emergency room after being cold cocked by a female impersonator on Free Mall Ride. Suffering from psychosis and fear, I begged to go back into the mental health ward. But Denver Health discharged me, stitches in my face and all, to the street.

The mental health unit of a hospital in Aurora also discharged me to the street. Only once do I recall working with a case manager at any of the hospitals, and that was in Aurora. That case manager was unable to find me housing, however.

Centennial Peaks mental hospital in Louisville also discharged me to the street after a lengthy stay. I suffered my hernia there during exercise class.

State mental hospital finds me housing

Finally, I ended up in Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. After a nine-month stay, the institute found me housing in a Colorado Coalition for the Homeless property. The institute does not discharge patients to the street.

I could go on and on about how much I suffered being released from hospitals onto the street. I remember one hospital where I threw all my medications into a creek upon walking out the door. I was angry and in a psychotic state and did not think I needed the medication.

Another time I walked from the hospital upon discharge to a former Denver business called iBake. I Bake allowed people to smoke marijuana on site for a membership fee. I remember throwing all my medications and referrals into the garbage can outside iBake.

Medicaid dollars wasted

In short, my hospital stays during homelessness in Denver bore little fruit. Only the mental health institute in Pueblo helped me long-term. I can only imagine the total amount spent on all of my hospitalizations. It no doubt has cost Medicaid a lot of money.

It makes no sense whatsoever to discharge someone from a hospital to the street. Vulnerable people are destined to mentally and physically fail under such an arrangement. And that’s a waste of Medicaid dollars.

In the meantime, Barham spent Wednesday under observation at Denver Health. He likely will have outpatient surgery and then be discharged to the street, according to HAND.

If you would like to help Barham, reach out to HAND at Info@housekeysactionnetwork.com or (701) 484-2634.