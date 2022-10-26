Aurora ice cream shop employs developmentally disabled people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman enjoys time with the staff at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) An ice cream shop opened Oct. 16 in Aurora with a people plan as well as a business plan. The shop employs developmentally disabled people.

Mayor Mike Coffman featured the shop on his Facebook page. “I stopped by Howdy Homemade Ice Cream over the weekend to see how they were doing and ordered a shake made with Rocky Road ice cream and it was great,” Coffman posted Tuesday. “I would encourage everyone to do the same and show support for this Aurora small business that provides opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Austin, Mae and Ben, pictured, make up a 13-person team of disabled workers. They “love every minute of having a job opportunity with an employer who believes in them and who understands all that they are capable of,” Coffman posted.

“We stopped by and met the team right before they opened,” commented Kevin Edling for Arapahoe County Sheriff. “They have a great mission. I'm so glad they have joined the community.”

Dr. Pepper ice cream

Boston Marley remarked about his favorite Howdy flavor. “Try the Dr. Pepper chocolate chip ice cream it is amazing!”

Amber Sanders checked out Howdy Wednesday. “I went there today, and the service and ice cream were excellent. The manager/person who was in charge (nice, handsome young man) was so great with the staff and so personable with us. I really hope this business succeeds.”

History of franchise

Tom Landis founded Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Dallas the day after Christmas, 2015. “After years as a franchisee of pizza and sandwich restaurants,” according to Howdy’s website. “Tom became keenly aware of how quickly those with special needs were overlooked as productive employees after hiring a young man with Down syndrome for his restaurant. Serendipitously, Tom’s came across the book, Another Season: A Coach's Story of Raising an Exceptional Son by the legendary football coach Gene Stallings, who shares the moving story about his life’s journey with his son Johnny.”

The convergence of events inspired Landis to create Howdy’s. In Aurora, you can find Howdy’s ice cream at 6340 South Parker Road, Suite 101, in the King Sooper’s shopping center complex.