Sunshine will help power modern Denver airport, director says

(Denver, Colo.) Denver International Airport is transforming into a massive center powered by solar energy. It is adding concessionaires. And its expansion is on time and on budget. Airport director Phil Washington says the $2 billion plus project may even be done early.

Washington made his remarks at the City Council’s Workforce and Aviation Committee meeting Wednesday. He dubbed the report “The State of the Airport.”

There are 24 airlines at DEN jetting to 244 destinations. Twenty-five international destinations represent 14 countries. This year more than 69 million people will pass through the gates, the airport estimates.

DEN is growing quickly. It is preparing to serve 100 million people annually at full capacity.

Going solar, better customer service

The airport is doubling down on solar energy. Construction has begun on two new airport solar arrays near 114th Avenue and Trussville Street. The panels will capture approximately 36 million kilowatt-hours per year. Although the solar arrays will only power the airport, it is enough energy to power 6,000 Denver homes each year.

Customer service also has improved at the airport, Washington said. Airport staff created a customer experience team to identify issues such as broken electrical outlets, dirty restrooms, and torn seats. The airport is in the process of repairing and replacing seats.

Plenty of places to charge a cell phone

There will be plenty of places for travelers to charge their cell phones. In addition to chargers being built into some seating, the airport is piloting using charger towers each containing eight outlets.

The airport also plans to hire four airport customer experience specialists. DEN launched a program recently where disabled travelers wear a lanyard with a sunflower on it. This gives workers a discreet tip that the traveler has a disability and may need extra help.

Workers need breakroom space

More than 30,000 people work at the airport. Some have complained there is nowhere for them to take breaks. Councilmember Stacie Gilmore suggested the airport include a designated breakroom space when subcontracting. Washington agreed that’s a good idea.

One of Washington’s goals is to find other ways to move about the terminal than the train. Councilmember Kevin Flynn questioned whether that was necessary, noting the trains seldom break down. Washington said he is seeking proposals on the project. So far, one idea called for an overhead walkway and another proposed using airport tunnels that already exist.

Six trains currently serve passengers at the airport, Washington said. Soon it will be eight. The airport also is planning a new baggage system costing as much as half a billion dollars.

Time for another tower?

Councilwoman Debbie Ortega wondered whether the airport needs a second tower. Washington said a second tower is being considered. Ortega also said there needs to be universal wayfinding signage that uses pictures instead of words. Washington agreed, saying that’s how most European countries use signage. Ortega also said public address system announcements should be made in languages other than just English. I’ve raised this issue multiple years,” Ortega said.

The council lauded Washington’s presentation and praised his work. “You have moved mountains in 18 months,” Councilmember Amanda Sawyer said.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa.

