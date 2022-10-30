Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city life

Tamar Wertwijin/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?

Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.

Cute as they may be, prairie dogs are food to many Colorado species, including the federally endangered black-footed ferret. Colorado Parks and Wildlife last week released more than 30 ferrets on a prairie dog colony near Hasty.

Prairie dogs head for their holes after Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases ferrets last week near Hasty. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“The black-tailed prairie dogs were on alert soon after Colorado Parks and Wildlife released black-footed ferrets into the colony,” CPW Tweeted. “Sentry prairie dogs called an alarm while others cautiously investigated with tails raised. The ferrets were quick to spot their prey.”

Black-footed ferrets released last week near Hasty quickly spotted dinner: A colony of prairie dogs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Prairie dogs in urban Denver

Less than 20 years ago, the state evaluated its prairie dog population to determine whether they, too, are endangered. As the Front Range grows and develops, prairie dogs are being pushed from their natural habitats. Some even have adapted to urban living in Denver.

But the state decided that for now, prairie dogs are not endangered. In fact, in some areas, officials have deemed prairie dogs a nuisance, fumigating their burrows to wipe them out or transporting them to wildlife rehabilitation sites for use as food.

The City and County of Denver reports on its website that prairie dogs in the city can lead to conflict. “In a natural habitat, they would have plenty of room to expand and move around. They would graze in different areas to allow vegetation to regrow. But in a city, they are confined to small and fragmented open spaces, putting more pressure on the vegetation and with limited places for young males to disperse in these areas.”

Urban prairie dogs end up in “groomed parks and into people’s yards looking for food and space. Due to their habitat of trimming down and eating plants, they can be destructive to the landscape.”

Some detest prairie dogs

Prairie dog burrows frequently trip humans. They also are unpopular due to a connection with the plague. “A common misconception is that all prairie dogs carry the plague,” Denver reports. “In actuality, plague is a bacterium transmitted by fleas and is lethal to prairie dogs. A prairie dog usually dies within two days of becoming infected. They typically die too quickly to be able to transmit the disease to

other animals. But that does not mean that precautions should not be made when in an area that is suspected of plague. Plague can be lethal to cats, domestic and wild, and the endangered black footed ferret.”

For the above-mentioned reason, Colorado Parks and Wildlife hid plague vaccine in peanut butter treats for the prairie dog colony hosting the ferrets.

Interesting facts about prairie dogs

Prairie dogs delight onlookers, unlike many other rodents. According to the City and County of Denver, prairie dogs:

· Are considered the only other mammal besides humans with a complicated verbal language. They make more than 300 different sounds with specific meanings. “Studies have analyzed calls that even describe the people watching them, for example ‘There’s a tall male in a green shirt on the north side of the colony.’”

· Include in their burrows “nurseries, bathrooms, storage areas, kitchens and even guest rooms.”

· Have jobs. Jobs among prairie dogs include “lookout, day care provider, and burrow maintenance worker.”

Eric Stevens/Unsplash

· Greet each other by “kissing,” although they actually are rubbing their front teeth together.

· Don’t drink water. Prairie dogs get “moisture from the plants they eat, rain and snow.”

Keeping prairie dogs out of your yard

The City and County of Denver offers tips on dealing with prairie dogs in city yards. Those include:

· Keeping prairie dogs out of personal yards and landscaping. “Prairie dogs are visually motivated. If they see good potential foraging sites, they are more likely to move there.” Prairie dogs are cautious animals and will avoid areas where predators and other animals can hide.

· Create a solid fence at least 3 feet high.

· Build fences flush with the ground so prairie dogs can’t peek through. If they see a potential colony location, they’ll move right in.

· Add tall plants and shrubs “to create an image of potential predator hiding places” on either side of the fence.

· Plant hardy (low water use) native plants.

· Create a barrier underneath the fence. “Dig down at least 12-24 inches. Install metal sheeting or strong hardware cloth and recover with soil.”

· Keep fences in good repair.

· Pour concrete pad underneath gate or lay a layer of hardware cloth and cover with soil.

· Spend time in your yard. ”Prairie dogs don’t want to spend time with you or your dog.”

Why we need prairie dogs

Some people believe all prairie dogs should be removed from the city. But when you take away a predator’s food, they’ll start gobbling up family pets. Hawks and foxes in addition to ferrets feed on prairie dogs.

Simone Scholten/Unsplash

The other problem with moving prairie dogs, which can only be done with a state permit, is that new prairie dogs will move into a former colony space in practically no time.

Smithsonian Magazine published an article on Denver’s Urban Prairie Dogs. The story quoted Seth Magle, who has studied the animals. “Part of the reason they are thriving is that, in a city, they can spend more time chowing down and less time watching for predators,” Smithsonian reported. “Urban prairie dogs deal with fewer coyotes and hawks than their rural counterparts, Magle said. They are generalists, munching away on whatever plants grow around their colony. And Magle observed that the city prairie dogs have some street-smarts. They climb shrubs and small trees to grub on leaves, and even swim—behaviors that were previously unknown for black-tailed prairie dogs.”

Some want prairie dogs protected

In May, an Aurora resident told the City Council the prairie dogs need protection. She called watching construction in the Fitzsimons area, where she lives, "emotionally traumatizing."

"I can only imagine what they were saying as I listened to (the prairie dogs) screaming at each other for help," Toni Lopez said. She urged the council to adopt a law protecting prairie dogs. "Conserve more land. Don't put profits over wildlife."

Lopez said prairie dogs should be recognized as precious animals and not pests. Meantime, those who have twisted an ankle tripping over a prairie dog hole, or whose manicured yards became infested with prairie dogs, may think differently.