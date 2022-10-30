Denver, CO

Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city life

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBzwR_0in7HqZX00
Tamar Wertwijin/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?

Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.

Cute as they may be, prairie dogs are food to many Colorado species, including the federally endangered black-footed ferret. Colorado Parks and Wildlife last week released more than 30 ferrets on a prairie dog colony near Hasty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btkHa_0in7HqZX00
Prairie dogs head for their holes after Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases ferrets last week near Hasty.Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“The black-tailed prairie dogs were on alert soon after Colorado Parks and Wildlife released black-footed ferrets into the colony,” CPW Tweeted. “Sentry prairie dogs called an alarm while others cautiously investigated with tails raised. The ferrets were quick to spot their prey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHHeF_0in7HqZX00
Black-footed ferrets released last week near Hasty quickly spotted dinner: A colony of prairie dogs.Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Prairie dogs in urban Denver

Less than 20 years ago, the state evaluated its prairie dog population to determine whether they, too, are endangered. As the Front Range grows and develops, prairie dogs are being pushed from their natural habitats. Some even have adapted to urban living in Denver.

But the state decided that for now, prairie dogs are not endangered. In fact, in some areas, officials have deemed prairie dogs a nuisance, fumigating their burrows to wipe them out or transporting them to wildlife rehabilitation sites for use as food.

The City and County of Denver reports on its website that prairie dogs in the city can lead to conflict. “In a natural habitat, they would have plenty of room to expand and move around. They would graze in different areas to allow vegetation to regrow. But in a city, they are confined to small and fragmented open spaces, putting more pressure on the vegetation and with limited places for young males to disperse in these areas.”

Urban prairie dogs end up in “groomed parks and into people’s yards looking for food and space. Due to their habitat of trimming down and eating plants, they can be destructive to the landscape.”

Some detest prairie dogs

Prairie dog burrows frequently trip humans. They also are unpopular due to a connection with the plague. “A common misconception is that all prairie dogs carry the plague,” Denver reports. “In actuality, plague is a bacterium transmitted by fleas and is lethal to prairie dogs. A prairie dog usually dies within two days of becoming infected. They typically die too quickly to be able to transmit the disease to
other animals. But that does not mean that precautions should not be made when in an area that is suspected of plague. Plague can be lethal to cats, domestic and wild, and the endangered black footed ferret.”

For the above-mentioned reason, Colorado Parks and Wildlife hid plague vaccine in peanut butter treats for the prairie dog colony hosting the ferrets.

Interesting facts about prairie dogs

Prairie dogs delight onlookers, unlike many other rodents. According to the City and County of Denver, prairie dogs:

· Are considered the only other mammal besides humans with a complicated verbal language. They make more than 300 different sounds with specific meanings. “Studies have analyzed calls that even describe the people watching them, for example ‘There’s a tall male in a green shirt on the north side of the colony.’”

· Include in their burrows “nurseries, bathrooms, storage areas, kitchens and even guest rooms.”

· Have jobs. Jobs among prairie dogs include “lookout, day care provider, and burrow maintenance worker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpcdY_0in7HqZX00
Eric Stevens/Unsplash

· Greet each other by “kissing,” although they actually are rubbing their front teeth together.

· Don’t drink water. Prairie dogs get “moisture from the plants they eat, rain and snow.”

Keeping prairie dogs out of your yard

The City and County of Denver offers tips on dealing with prairie dogs in city yards. Those include:

· Keeping prairie dogs out of personal yards and landscaping. “Prairie dogs are visually motivated. If they see good potential foraging sites, they are more likely to move there.” Prairie dogs are cautious animals and will avoid areas where predators and other animals can hide.

· Create a solid fence at least 3 feet high.

· Build fences flush with the ground so prairie dogs can’t peek through. If they see a potential colony location, they’ll move right in.

· Add tall plants and shrubs “to create an image of potential predator hiding places” on either side of the fence.

· Plant hardy (low water use) native plants.

· Create a barrier underneath the fence. “Dig down at least 12-24 inches. Install metal sheeting or strong hardware cloth and recover with soil.”

· Keep fences in good repair.

· Pour concrete pad underneath gate or lay a layer of hardware cloth and cover with soil.

· Spend time in your yard. ”Prairie dogs don’t want to spend time with you or your dog.”

Why we need prairie dogs

Some people believe all prairie dogs should be removed from the city. But when you take away a predator’s food, they’ll start gobbling up family pets. Hawks and foxes in addition to ferrets feed on prairie dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4Qbp_0in7HqZX00
Simone Scholten/Unsplash

The other problem with moving prairie dogs, which can only be done with a state permit, is that new prairie dogs will move into a former colony space in practically no time.

Smithsonian Magazine published an article on Denver’s Urban Prairie Dogs. The story quoted Seth Magle, who has studied the animals. “Part of the reason they are thriving is that, in a city, they can spend more time chowing down and less time watching for predators,” Smithsonian reported. “Urban prairie dogs deal with fewer coyotes and hawks than their rural counterparts, Magle said. They are generalists, munching away on whatever plants grow around their colony. And Magle observed that the city prairie dogs have some street-smarts. They climb shrubs and small trees to grub on leaves, and even swim—behaviors that were previously unknown for black-tailed prairie dogs.”

Some want prairie dogs protected

In May, an Aurora resident told the City Council the prairie dogs need protection. She called watching construction in the Fitzsimons area, where she lives, "emotionally traumatizing."

"I can only imagine what they were saying as I listened to (the prairie dogs) screaming at each other for help," Toni Lopez said. She urged the council to adopt a law protecting prairie dogs. "Conserve more land. Don't put profits over wildlife."

Lopez said prairie dogs should be recognized as precious animals and not pests. Meantime, those who have twisted an ankle tripping over a prairie dog hole, or whose manicured yards became infested with prairie dogs, may think differently.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# prairie dogs# Denver prairie dogs# Colorado ferrets# ferrets# Colorado Parks and WIldlife

Comments / 28

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8336 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggers

Richie Rose, a Denver police officer believed gunned down by the mafia 100 years ago.Officer Down Memorial Page. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will honor a police officer gunned down on Halloween 100 years ago by suspected bootleggers.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIV

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will consider Monday spending more than $3.7 million to support residents with HIV/AIDS. Several items appear on the consent agenda. Those include:

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streets

(Denver, Colo.) Today I received a press release from Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, that I found a bit triggering. It seems a Denver man experiencing homelessness sustained several injuries in a scooter accident recently. Finding him health care has proven to be a runaround.

Read full story
28 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora ice cream shop employs developmentally disabled people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman enjoys time with the staff at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) An ice cream shop opened Oct. 16 in Aurora with a people plan as well as a business plan. The shop employs developmentally disabled people.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Sunshine will help power modern Denver airport, director says

(Denver, Colo.) Denver International Airport is transforming into a massive center powered by solar energy. It is adding concessionaires. And its expansion is on time and on budget. Airport director Phil Washington says the $2 billion plus project may even be done early.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora homeless compromise backfires

(Denver, Colo.) Efforts by Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano to work together on a plan to address homelessness backfired when some council members accused Coffman of softening his work-first stance.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.

Read full story
43 comments
Colorado State

Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisis

A tidy tent gets tagged for removal during an encampment sweep.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver affordable housing advocate Jonathan Cappelli says Colorado did a lot for his cause this legislative session, but much more needs to be done.

Read full story
23 comments

Cannabis tax will bankroll minority-owned businesses

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver city fund that will help people of color launch or revive businesses soon will begin distributing money. The Denver City Council will consider Monday a $15 million contract with New Community Transformation Fund to administer the program. The fund is named after Herman Malone, “one of Denver’s Black trailblazing business owners,” according to a staff presentation to the council.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: How does your church treat homeless people in Denver?

(Denver, Colo.) I once had an editor at the Newport Beach, Calif. Daily Pilot tell me homeless people are angels from God sent to test us. He didn’t like the angle I had taken on a story about homeless people in a city park. Swanky Newport Beach didn’t like homeless people in its parks.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark status

Denver Livestock ExchangeNational Western Center Authority. (Denver, Colo.) The three-building Denver Livestock Exchange is a step closer to landmark status. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the City Council agreed Oct. 18 to grant landmark status for the complex at 4701 N. Marion St. The site meets landmark criteria because of its architectural style, connection to Denver history and building integrity, among other qualifiers. The full City Council still must approve the landmark designation.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campus

Aurora Mental Health Center's new location will boast plenty of windows. Demolition at the site will begin in a few weeks.Aurora Mental Health Center. (Aurora, Colo.) A combined permanent supportive housing project and mental health/detox center in Aurora is getting closer to fruition.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver voters will consider $2 billion in sidewalk improvements

(Denver, Colo.) Call it the sidewalk revolution. Completing sidewalks all across America has become a debate. Some say sidewalks aren’t always welcome because they do far more than take a person from point A to point B.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand services

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider Wednesday paying $2.3 million to Servicios De La Raza to manage a community engagement component for the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again

(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy