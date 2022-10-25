Aurora homeless compromise backfires

A homeless encampment in Aurora. City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Efforts by Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano to work together on a plan to address homelessness backfired when some council members accused Coffman of softening his work-first stance.

Coffman proposed during a study session last week creating a work-first homeless campus. “Providing an approach of supportive services with defined conditions and incentives can transform the lives of people experiencing homelessness and put them on a path toward self-sufficiency,” the resolution states. “Council wants to expand offerings to include employment-based programming and conditions-based transitional housing to increase the number of people who exit homelessness on an annual basis.”

But when the entire council considered the matter Monday, Marcano introduced 17 amendments. Marcano’s amendments included scaling down language requiring employment, instead providing “evidence-based policy that prioritizes housing, supportive services, and workforce development opportunities. The City Council directs the city manager and his staff to support this effort by developing a comprehensive approach that aligns with the necessary support to meet the needs of the diverse homeless population in Aurora.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Francoise Bergan balked at Coffman’s amendments saying it makes no sense to offer services to people who won’t get sober. Coffman explained cities can’t require sobriety. The non-profit run Colorado Springs Rescue Mission has a work-first program, however.

Coffman replicates the Colorado Springs model

Coffman wants to model Aurora’s homeless campus after the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission. He repeatedly referenced running Marcano’s amendments past an administrator at the mission who thought they were helpful.

Bergan shot back that the Colorado Springs administrator does not sit on the Denver City Council. She accused the mayor of sabotaging his own legislation by agreeing to the amendments.

An exasperated Curtis Gardner moved to table discussion of a proposed homeless campus in Aurora for two weeks. AuroraTV.gov

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky agreed. She and Councilmember Curtis Gardner pushed for an end to the discussion after hearing four of Marcano’s amendments. The council agreed to table the discussion for two weeks.

What working together looks like

The resolution containing the compromises promised to:

· Foster and strengthen collaboration with the federal, state and county governments, as well as other cities, in “the development of and operation of infrastructure necessary to address homelessness as expeditiously and effectively as possible.”

· Provide supportive services through integrated care teams and case management.

· Provide opportunities for workforce development through job training and educational assistance in coordination with case management.

· Provide access to emergency supportive services 24/7.

· Provide rapid re-housing services to ensure a quick exit from homelessness for low-acuity individuals and families.

· Provide permanent supportive housing services to ensure stability and supported recovery for individuals and families for whom rapid re-housing alone would not be enough to prevent homelessness.

· Provide a navigation center to offer short-term bridge housing while long-term housing is being arranged.

· Continuously measure, for everyone enrolled in the program, the efficacy of the program.

Conservatives want requirements

“We’re trying to change people’s conditions and move them toward self-sufficiency,” Zvnoek said of having requirements for help. “I know for some reason self-sufficiency is an offensive word. I don’t understand that.”

Bergan agreed. “Someone with a serious drug problem, heroin, fentanyl, meth gets to have housing with absolutely zero accountability,” Bergan blasted the mayor. “To say there’s no conditions to getting housing is ridiculous in my mind.”

Councilmember Alison Coombs applauded Coffman and Marcano for working together and encouraged her council colleagues to do the same.