Cannabis tax will bankroll minority-owned businesses

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver city fund that will help people of color launch or revive businesses soon will begin distributing money.

The Denver City Council will consider Monday a $15 million contract with New Community Transformation Fund to administer the program. The fund is named after Herman Malone, “one of Denver’s Black trailblazing business owners,” according to a staff presentation to the council.

Mayor Michael Hancock teamed up with former City Council President Stacie Gilmore to create the fund using 1 percent of the city’s cannabis tax. “The fund, projected to generate between $4 million and $5 million annually, will focus on strengthening Denver’s economic diversity while providing quality job opportunities, ensuring a pipeline of entrepreneurs and small business startups, and creating generational wealth for Denver’s business owners who have historically lacked investment opportunities,” the staff presentation explains.

How the program will work

New Community Transportation Fund, or NCTF, has agreed to employ women or people of color for at least half of its subcontractors on the project.

NCTF will be required to:

· Develop an ecosystem of technical assistance and professional support.

· Develop a pipeline of companies that will be supported with capital readiness and hands-on technical assistance and/or professional support.

· Conduct due diligence with firms to determine investment readiness in a manner to address the systemic inequities faced by firms.

· Directly invest in capital ready businesses. Continuously seek additional funding for both operational and programmatic capital.

Leveling the playing field

An important part of the program will be delivering services that are “culturally relevant,” according to the contract. “It is focused on directing funding to under-resourced businesses by designing programming that is culturally relevant and delivered by a trusted community that looks like them,” city staff wrote in a memo to council.

In a presentation to council, city staff reported New Community Transformation fund “believes in a more diverse economy, driven by economic prosperity in Denver and Colorado’s communities of color.”

The fund levels the playing field. “With greater access to capital and essential support services, NCTF is creating upward mobility for entrepreneurs who haven’t been given this opportunity historically.”