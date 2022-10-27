Opinion: How does your church treat homeless people in Denver?

Scott Broome/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) I once had an editor at the Newport Beach, Calif. Daily Pilot tell me homeless people are angels from God sent to test us.

He didn’t like the angle I had taken on a story about homeless people in a city park. Swanky Newport Beach didn’t like homeless people in its parks.

I remember one of my first stories as a new reporter in California. Several parishioners at one church slept in the basement of the church as though they were homeless. The pastor thought it would be good for parishioners to experience how the less fortunate live.

Of course, homeless people don’t sleep in church basements. Some do. Lucky ones. But by no means do churches just leave basement doors unlocked for homeless people. You might think that by the way some people advocate for faith-based groups to single-handedly care for the homeless.

Jesus may have been homeless, but that doesn’t change the way some churchgoers look down upon homeless people. I found during homelessness in Denver that most church people who fed us were beautiful souls. But not all churchgoers feel an obligation to help homeless people.

‘We don’t have homeless here’

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

I remember a church that hosted people experiencing homelessness three mornings per week for coffee and breakfast. This church no longer offers homeless outreach.

One Sunday I went to the church for its regular service. I could not get anyone to talk to me and felt uncomfortable.

The church was giving out gift baskets. I asked, “Are those for the homeless?” And the lady behind the table said, “These are for new members. We don’t have homeless here.”

Well, no, not on a Sunday morning apparently.

I remember trying to stay warm in the Tivoli at Auraria Campus on several winter mornings. A church rented a room in the Tivoli. Churchgoers used to glare at me as they set up their room. After the church came, news reports of “homeless at Auraria” began to appear all over Denver media.

‘Are you homeless? Will you watch my car?’

I remember sitting at McDonald’s next to Cathedral Basilica one morning. Someone had put $20 in an online tip jar I used to have on my website. So, for once, I had money for breakfast.

A man approached me and blurted out, “Are you homeless?” I was aghast. I said, “Well, yes.” He then offered me $5 to watch his illegally parked car while he sat in church. I declined. He had some words for me that I didn’t think Christians used.

What did he think I was going to do if a tow truck pulled up? Lie down in front of it? Or run into the church screaming, “Hey dude with the red Honda, you car is being towed.” No, I didn’t want his $5.

For the record, Cathedral Basilica treated homeless people quite. I used to go there for coffee, too.

I’d like to think that most churchgoing people do feel empathy for people experiencing homelessness. Sometimes, however, it seems churches are all about money. You know, dressing in your Sunday best?

David Cain/Unsplash

If someone shows up at your church some Sunday and they’re not in their Sunday best but appear homeless, I hope you’ll extend your hand and say, “Peace be with you.” That always was my favorite part of church and is all I was looking for the day I was told, “We don’t have homeless here.”