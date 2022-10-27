Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark status

Denver Livestock Exchange National Western Center Authority

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The three-building Denver Livestock Exchange is a step closer to landmark status.

The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the City Council agreed Oct. 18 to grant landmark status for the complex at 4701 N. Marion St. The site meets landmark criteria because of its architectural style, connection to Denver history and building integrity, among other qualifiers. The full City Council still must approve the landmark designation.

The buildings went up in 1898, 1916 and 1919. “The property was built in response to centralization of the growing livestock and meatpacking industries in and around the Denver Union Stock Yards,” city planner Kara Hahn wrote in a memo to council. “The buildings served as the hub for the businessmen and ranchers who ran the livestock industry associated with the (Denver Union Stock Yards) and the National Western stock show as well as the railroads, meatpacking plants, and other related businesses in the area.”

Newspaper wielded influence

One of the buildings housed a newspaper that reported on the exchange. The newspaper’s owners wielded much influence in the community. “The interconnected buildings collectively represent the various administrative, regulatory, financial, and promotional activities associated with Denver’s livestock industry, which at its peak, was the state’s largest industry,” Hahn reported. “The collection of three buildings demonstrates stock yard’s growth over the decades with its development in 1890s through its slow demise by the 1970s.”

Grand entrance in Classical Revival style

The grand entrance of the Denver Livestock Exchange. National Western Center Authority

All three buildings are rectangular in style and built with brick and concrete. The roofs are flat. “The 1916 structure is a high-style Classical Revival,” Hahn wrote to council. “The structure features characteristics of the Classical Revival style in the masonry construction, three-story monumental fluted ionic columns, embossed pediment, classical entablature and the dominant center portico.”

The 1916 building appears to be the front door to the complex, but it only recently faced a street. A new road has been built.

A hodgepodge of alterations, including an elevated walkway, connect the buildings. The rapid growth of the livestock exchange eventually gave way to its slow demise when exchanges moved to rural areas. In 1973, the buildings sold. LEB Alliance, LLC currently owns the buildings.