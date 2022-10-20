Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International Airport Christopher Ott/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.

Steinberger gave a presentation during the Arts, Workforce, Aviation Services and Business Development Committee. He said RFOs will “create a pathway to start the negotiations conversations with potential developers.”

Steinberger said potential developments could include everything from office buildings to retail complexes and restaurants.

Councilmember Kevin Flynn wanted to make sure there are no plans to place developments right at the end of runways. He noted landing at John Wayne Orange County Airport in California and being able to wave to workers in office buildings.

Steinberger said buildings will have to meet FAA requirements for height and other standards. He said developments may be anywhere from a half-acre to 150 acres but will not be allowed in the airport core.

The city still can solicit requests for specific projects, Steinberger explained. The RFOs simply give companies a way to approach the city first.

Council wants to remain in loop

Councilmembers Stacie Gilmore and Flynn said they want to make sure the council gets briefed on potential airport developments early in the process. Flynn noted that Steinberger put “council approval” on a flow chart in his presentation. He said that as a former journalist, it should say council “considers” approval.

Councilmember Chris Hinds, who chairs the committee, said the airport needs to follow its strategic development plan. “We have a lot of opportunities. We don’t want to put the chess pieces in spots that limit opportunities for others.”

Hinds wondered how much land 16,000 acres comprises. It is equivalent to 25 square miles.

Limiting traffic impacts

Gilmore said it’s important for the city to retain oversight of projects. For example, if a company came wanting to build a large office building, the city may want to require it to use electric buses to shuttle its workforce to and from the site, she said.

A member of city staff said requirements such as that could be made during the permitting process. But Gilmore said that seems “late in the game to try to wind something back.” She said commuters often use Piccadilly or Tower roads instead of Pena Boulevard to access the airport and it makes traffic in the area even more congested. Gilmore said better engagement of residents by airport planners is needed.

Hinds agreed. “If Director Washington wants to have the greenest airport in the world, this is an opportunity for us to address cars.”

Denver International Airport currently uses six runways and is planning to build a seventh. At full build-out, airplanes will take off and land from a dozen runways at DIA. The airport comprises 34,000 total acres, with 18,000 acres dedicated to current and future aviation operations.