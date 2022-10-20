Denver, CO

Denver police implement task force recommendations

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvYlR_0ifXKOKJ00
Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.

Saldate made his remarks during a presentation at the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. He noted that all of the task force’s 112 recommendations and their statuses can be viewed on an online dashboard.

The task force formed after the 2020 police protests in downtown Denver stemming from the death of George Floyd. The previous public safety director, Murphy Robinson, had declined to engage the task force.

Saldate changed that when he took over the position. He said he has been engaged with the task force ever since and remains committed to working with the task force.

Of the 112 recommendations, 74 percent are being implemented, Saldate said. Of those declined, 41 percent legally could not be implemented, Saldate said.

Saldate and Public Safety Chief of Staff Jeff Holliday said the department uses a public health approach to public safety. “Public safety does not occur in a vacuum,” Holliday said. He noted the city cannot arrest its way out of problems, especially when mental health conditions go untreated. “That’s what led to (an arrest) in the first place.”

No cops at traffic stops?

Police Chief Ron Thomas said the department is focused on community policing. He recently updated the department’s mission statement to include “Preventing crime and increasing public trust while honoring the responsibilities granted to us by those we serve with continued focus on partnerships, learning and innovation.”

One recommendation by the task force is to remove officers from traffic stops. That can’t legally be done, Saldate said, but added the department will “take substantial steps toward non-police response.”

The task force also suggested the police department hire people with lived experience with police. Saldate said he has done that.

Lining up work for formerly jailed

At the jail, a program has begun where inmates interview for jobs at Sheraton Hotel before their release, Saldate said. Others have construction jobs lined up before release.

Councilmember Robin Kniech, who chairs the public safety committee, specifically asked Saldate about de-escalation tactics. Saldate responded all officers receive training in de-escalation.

Kniech also raised concerns about a planned “diversion center” being developed. The center would offer services to people being “arrested” for low-level offenses. Kniech said the department needs to spell out exactly how the diversion center would work. “If you can’t leave, you’re being detained.”

Saldate said furniture is currently being moved into the center at 14th and Elati. He said he has been working with the City Attorney’s Office to make sure the center operates lawfully.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Reimagine Policing Task Force# Denver misdemeanors# Denver diversion center# Denver police# Armando Saldate

Comments / 3

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8308 followers

More from David Heitz

Colorado State

Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisis

A tidy tent gets tagged for removal during an encampment sweep.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver affordable housing advocate Jonathan Cappelli says Colorado did a lot for his cause this legislative session, but much more needs to be done.

Read full story
11 comments

Cannabis tax will bankroll minority-owned businesses

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver city fund that will help people of color launch or revive businesses soon will begin distributing money. The Denver City Council will consider Monday a $15 million contract with New Community Transformation Fund to administer the program. The fund is named after Herman Malone, “one of Denver’s Black trailblazing business owners,” according to a staff presentation to the council.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?

I once had an editor at the Newport Beach, Calif. Daily Pilot tell me homeless people are angels from God sent to test us all. He didn’t like the angle I had taken on a story about homeless people in a city park. Swanky Newport Beach didn’t like homeless people in its parks.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark status

Denver Livestock ExchangeNational Western Center Authority. The three-building Denver Livestock Exchange is a step closer to landmark status. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the City Council agreed Oct. 18 to granting landmark designation for the complex at 4701 N. Marion St. The site meets landmark criteria because of its architectural style, connection to Denver history and building integrity, among other qualifiers. The full City Council still must approve the landmark designation .

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.

Read full story
7 comments
Aurora, CO

Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campus

Aurora Mental Health Center's new location will boast plenty of windows. Demolition at the site will begin in a few weeks.Aurora Mental Health Center. (Aurora, Colo.) A combined permanent supportive housing project and mental health/detox center in Aurora is getting closer to fruition.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's $2 billion sidewalk plan to be decided by voters

(Denver, Colo.) Call it the sidewalk revolution. Completing sidewalks all across America has become a debate. Some say sidewalks aren’t always welcome because they do far more than take a person from point A to point B.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand services

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider Wednesday paying $2.3 million to Servicios De La Raza to manage a community engagement component for the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again

(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit

The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.

Read full story
27 comments
Denver, CO

Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, too

The sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver left off the 'Jr.'David Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver left off the “Jr.” when painting the Martin Luther King Park sign in Park Hill.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it

Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.

Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way home

(Denver, Colo.) For most, having your pet go missing is like losing a child. But the chances of finding your animal have improved in recent years. Social media allows pet owners to get the word out quickly and efficiently to their neighborhood. Lost pet posts on Facebook, Nextdoor and other sites can result in dogs and cats being found quickly.

Read full story
2 comments

Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy