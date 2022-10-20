Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando Saldate City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.

Saldate made his remarks during a presentation at the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. He noted that all of the task force’s 112 recommendations and their statuses can be viewed on an online dashboard.

The task force formed after the 2020 police protests in downtown Denver stemming from the death of George Floyd. The previous public safety director, Murphy Robinson, had declined to engage the task force.

Saldate changed that when he took over the position. He said he has been engaged with the task force ever since and remains committed to working with the task force.

Of the 112 recommendations, 74 percent are being implemented, Saldate said. Of those declined, 41 percent legally could not be implemented, Saldate said.

Saldate and Public Safety Chief of Staff Jeff Holliday said the department uses a public health approach to public safety. “Public safety does not occur in a vacuum,” Holliday said. He noted the city cannot arrest its way out of problems, especially when mental health conditions go untreated. “That’s what led to (an arrest) in the first place.”

No cops at traffic stops?

Police Chief Ron Thomas said the department is focused on community policing. He recently updated the department’s mission statement to include “Preventing crime and increasing public trust while honoring the responsibilities granted to us by those we serve with continued focus on partnerships, learning and innovation.”

One recommendation by the task force is to remove officers from traffic stops. That can’t legally be done, Saldate said, but added the department will “take substantial steps toward non-police response.”

The task force also suggested the police department hire people with lived experience with police. Saldate said he has done that.

Lining up work for formerly jailed

At the jail, a program has begun where inmates interview for jobs at Sheraton Hotel before their release, Saldate said. Others have construction jobs lined up before release.

Councilmember Robin Kniech, who chairs the public safety committee, specifically asked Saldate about de-escalation tactics. Saldate responded all officers receive training in de-escalation.

Kniech also raised concerns about a planned “diversion center” being developed. The center would offer services to people being “arrested” for low-level offenses. Kniech said the department needs to spell out exactly how the diversion center would work. “If you can’t leave, you’re being detained.”

Saldate said furniture is currently being moved into the center at 14th and Elati. He said he has been working with the City Attorney’s Office to make sure the center operates lawfully.