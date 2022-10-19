Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campus

Aurora Mental Health Center's new location will boast plenty of windows. Demolition at the site will begin in a few weeks. Aurora Mental Health Center

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) A combined permanent supportive housing project and mental health/detox center in Aurora is getting closer to fruition.

Demolition of existing buildings on the site 1290 Potomac St. will begin within three weeks, the City Council learned during a study session Monday. In its place, Aurora Mental Health Center will build a 50,000 square foot mental health “safety net” and acute care center.

The City of Aurora has chipped in $8 million toward the $38.4 million project. Aurora Mental Health Center, required by law to provide services to all, explained during a council study session Monday that 90 percent of its clients qualify as “safety net” cases. “Gaps in the continuum of care for individuals with serious mental illness include the absence of specific services, or services only offered in brick-and-mortar facilities, when the population may be more responsive to services provided in informal settings,” according to a PowerPoint presentation by Debbie Stafford of Aurora Mental Health Center.

Sixty permanent supportive housing units

Aurora Housing Authority will build 60 units of permanent supportive housing as part of the project. People who live in these units will receive wraparound services such as case management and mental health treatment. Aurora Mental Health Center will partner with Stride to perform physical care.

Stafford said several services of Aurora Mental Health Center will be available at the Potomac location, including crisis walk-in, crisis stabilization, detox, Connect2Care, respite, and enhanced substance use treatment including medication-assisted treatment. Currently, these services are spread over multiple locations. This will make finding help easier for first responders and the public, Stafford said.

Aurora Mental Health Center plans to apply for more money from the city. It has met 40 percent of its private fundraising goal, Stafford said. It also plans to sell off properties to raise money for the project. American Rescue Plan Act money and federal opioid settlement dollars also will go toward the project.