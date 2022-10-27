Denver voters will consider $2 billion in sidewalk improvements

Carlos Reyes/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Call it the sidewalk revolution.

Completing sidewalks all across America has become a debate. Some say sidewalks aren’t always welcome because they do far more than take a person from point A to point B.

Sidewalks can be gathering places and places for commerce. Sidewalks build community.

But sidewalks can become unpopular when they get too crowded. And that’s what’s happening in Denver today.

Scooters zigzag around sidewalks. Tents have sprouted. Sidewalks aren’t always safe and navigable, especially for people in wheelchairs.

Now, Denver has a chance to build out its sidewalk system. Initiative 307 will go before voters next month. The price tag for the project nears $2 billion. Property owners would pay a fee to fund the program. The annual fee would be from $2.15 to $4.30 per linear foot of property frontage.

Denver residents sometimes Tweet pictures of broken down sections of sidewalk. They wonder why the sidewalks are in disrepair. “The city places the responsibility for building and repairing sidewalks on adjacent property owners,” the voter’s guide explains. “This is like requiring property owners to fill potholes, pave the street, or make repairs to the storm water system in front of their house – all of which the city currently manages. Often, sidewalk repairs are only made in response to complaints, and new sidewalks are only built when properties are redeveloped, leading to inconsistency in sidewalk qualify everywhere.”

Some parts of the city don’t have sidewalks. Others have wide ones. Some neighborhoods have sidewalks only half the width of most sidewalks. People using those sidewalks must walk single file. A wheelchair could easily veer off the path.

Scooters a menace

“’The first known sidewalks were laid in central Anatolia around 2000 B.C. — a millennium or two after the invention of the wheel, according to the book “Sidewalks: Conflict and Negotiation over Public Space,”’ the Washington Post reported. “They remained rare luxuries in most of the world until the 19th century, when big cities like London and Paris built hundreds of miles of the stuff.

“But it took decades of social conditioning before ‘walk’ became the operative syllable in sidewalk. For most of human history, vehicles, pedestrians, vendors, musicians, drinkers and strolling lovers all mingled in the same amorphous muck of the avenue. It’s only in the last century or so that those corridors have been divided up, stratified, painted with lines, and regulated in the name of more efficient movement.”

The dawn of the 20th century brought with it a new term for sidewalk shame – jaywalkers, the Post reported. “’City after city started issuing ordinances prohibiting or regulating a number of sidewalk activities from street vending to political and commercial speech, from the display of wares on the sidewalk to loitering, panhandling, and prostitution,’ reads the book.”

The Post concludes that scooters are the latest menace to sidewalks. “Bicycles, newspaper boxes, mass homelessness, plodding iPhone gazers — all these things disturbed the fiction of a street neatly divided into walkers and cars. Cities simply invented regulations and lanes to restore the peace, which worked until the next disruption came along, and here we are today in scooter hell.”

Some say scooters are the new menace on Denver sidewalks. City and County of Denver

New sidewalks in 9 years, not 400

Denver already is working on the scooter problem. City Council member Chris Hinds has complained scooter riders don't follow city rules. The city is looking into how to better enforce laws. That includes a ban on riding scooters on sidewalks, a common occurrence in Denver.

The initiative to build out Denver’s sidewalks, called Denver Deserves Sidewalks, will “enable construction of a complete sidewalk network that serves every neighborhood within nine years, instead of 400 years, which is the pace we are on with current policies and the meager amount of public funds that have been allocated for sidewalk construction through general obligation bonds and annual appropriations,” according to pro-initiative comments in the voter’s guide.

Comments also are listed in opposition to the idea. “If the City and County (of Denver) cannot provide sidewalks in a timely manner according to the proponents of this measure, who can? Is there enough cement to even accomplish what they want? Are their enough companies to provide the expertise to install all these sidewalks? Enough landfill to provide for the disposal of all that cement? We can’t even get people to work in most jobs. Employers are crying for workers. Where will the people come from to install sidewalks at a faster rate than is now happening?”

Denver’s current sidewalk repair program “is rooted in realizing the efficiencies that come with utilizing a contractor that’s already mobilized and onsite doing other concrete work,” according to the city website. “Locations considered for sidewalk repairs will be established annually in conjunction with concrete repair work happening in advance of street paving, with priority given to equity areas and the criteria that furthers our community’s mobility goals (such as improving segments along the high injury network and that connect to transit, schools and other destinations).”