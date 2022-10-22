Denver, CO

Denver's $2 billion sidewalk plan to be decided by voters

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grEgJ_0ic4btR400
Carlos Reyes/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Call it the sidewalk revolution.

Completing sidewalks all across America has become a debate. Some say sidewalks aren’t always welcome because they do far more than take a person from point A to point B.

Sidewalks can be gathering places and places for commerce. Sidewalks build community.

But sidewalks can become unpopular when they get too crowded. And that’s what’s happening in Denver today.

Scooters zigzag around sidewalks. Tents have sprouted. For someone in a wheelchair, sidewalks aren’t always safe and navigable.

Now, Denver has a chance to build out its sidewalk system. Initiative 307 will go before voters next month. The price tag for the project nears $2 billion. Property owners would pay a fee to fund the program. The annual fee would be from $2.15 to $4.30 per linear foot of property frontage.

Frequently residents Tweet about broken down sections of sidewalk. They wonder why the sidewalks are in disrepair. “The city places the responsibility for building and repairing sidewalks on adjacent property owners,” the voter’s guide explains. “This is like requiring property owners to fill potholes, pave the street, or make repairs to the stormwater system in front of their house – all of which the city currently manages. Often, sidewalk repairs are only made in response to complaints, and new sidewalks are only built when properties are redeveloped, leading to inconsistency in sidewalk qualify everywhere.”

Some parts of the city don’t have sidewalks. Others have wide ones. Park Hill has neighborhoods that have sidewalks only half the width of most sidewalks. People using these sidewalks must walk single file. A wheelchair could easily veer off the path.

Scooters a menace

“’The first known sidewalks were laid in central Anatolia around 2000 B.C. — a millennium or two after the invention of the wheel, according to the book “Sidewalks: Conflict and Negotiation over Public Space,”’ the Washington Post reported. “They remained rare luxuries in most of the world until the 19th century, when big cities like London and Paris built hundreds of miles of the stuff.

“But it took decades of social conditioning before ‘walk’ became the operative syllable in sidewalk. For most of human history, vehicles, pedestrians, vendors, musicians, drinkers and strolling lovers all mingled in the same amorphous muck of the avenue. It’s only in the last century or so that those corridors have been divided up, stratified, painted with lines, and regulated in the name of more efficient movement.”

The dawn of the 20th century brought with it a new term for sidewalk shame – jaywalkers, the Post reported. “’City after city started issuing ordinances prohibiting or regulating a number of sidewalk activities from street vending to political and commercial speech, from the display of wares on the sidewalk to loitering, panhandling, and prostitution,’ reads the book.”

The Post concludes that scooters are the latest menace to sidewalks. “Bicycles, newspaper boxes, mass homelessness, plodding iPhone gazers — all these things disturbed the fiction of a street neatly divided into walkers and cars. Cities simply invented regulations and lanes to restore the peace, which worked until the next disruption came along, and here we are today in scooter hell.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47L1lc_0ic4btR400
Some say scooters are the new menace on Denver sidewalks.City and County of Denver

New sidewalks in 9 years, not 400

Denver already is working on the scooter problem. City Council member Chris Hinds has complained scooter riders don't follow city rules. The city is looking into how to better enforce laws already on the books. That includes a ban on riding scooters on sidewalks, a common occurrence in Denver.

The initiative to build out Denver’s sidewalks, called Denver Deserves Sidewalks, will “enable construction of a complete sidewalk network that serves every neighborhood within nine years, instead of 400 years, which is the pace we are on with current policies and the meager amount of public funds that have been allocated for sidewalk construction through general obligation bonds and annual appropriations,” according to pro-initiative comments in the voter’s guide.

Comments also are listed in opposition to the idea. “If the City and County (of Denver) cannot provide sidewalks in a timely manner according to the proponents of this measure, who can? Is there enough cement to even accomplish what they want? Are their enough companies to provide the expertise to install all these sidewalks? Enough landfill to provide for the disposal of all that cement? We can’t even get people to work in most jobs. Employers are crying for workers. Where will the people come from to install sidewalks at a faster rate than is now happening?”

Denver’s current sidewalk repair program “is rooted in realizing the efficiencies that come with utilizing a contractor that’s already mobilized and onsite doing other concrete work,” according to the city website. “Locations considered for sidewalk repairs will be established annually in conjunction with concrete repair work happening in advance of street paving, with priority given to equity areas and the criteria that furthers our community’s mobility goals (such as improving segments along the high injury network and that connect to transit, schools and other destinations).”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver sidewalks# sidewalks# scooters# pedestrians# pedestrian safety

Comments / 1

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8310 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?. Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora homeless compromise backfires

(Denver, Colo.) Efforts by Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Juan Marcano to work together on a plan to address homelessness backfired when some council members accused Coffman of softening his work-first stance.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.

Read full story
40 comments
Colorado State

Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisis

A tidy tent gets tagged for removal during an encampment sweep.Denver Homeless Out Loud. Denver affordable housing advocate Jonathan Cappelli says Colorado did a lot for his cause this legislative session, but much more needs to be done.

Read full story
24 comments

Cannabis tax will bankroll minority-owned businesses

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver city fund that will help people of color launch or revive businesses soon will begin distributing money. The Denver City Council will consider Monday a $15 million contract with New Community Transformation Fund to administer the program. The fund is named after Herman Malone, “one of Denver’s Black trailblazing business owners,” according to a staff presentation to the council.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?

I once had an editor at the Newport Beach, Calif. Daily Pilot tell me homeless people are angels from God sent to test us all. He didn’t like the angle I had taken on a story about homeless people in a city park. Swanky Newport Beach didn’t like homeless people in its parks.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark status

Denver Livestock ExchangeNational Western Center Authority. The three-building Denver Livestock Exchange is a step closer to landmark status. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the City Council agreed Oct. 18 to granting landmark designation for the complex at 4701 N. Marion St. The site meets landmark criteria because of its architectural style, connection to Denver history and building integrity, among other qualifiers. The full City Council still must approve the landmark designation .

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campus

Aurora Mental Health Center's new location will boast plenty of windows. Demolition at the site will begin in a few weeks.Aurora Mental Health Center. (Aurora, Colo.) A combined permanent supportive housing project and mental health/detox center in Aurora is getting closer to fruition.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand services

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider Wednesday paying $2.3 million to Servicios De La Raza to manage a community engagement component for the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again

(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit

The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.

Read full story
27 comments
Denver, CO

Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, too

The sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver left off the 'Jr.'David Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver left off the “Jr.” when painting the Martin Luther King Park sign in Park Hill.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it

Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.

Read full story
19 comments
Aurora, CO

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way home

(Denver, Colo.) For most, having your pet go missing is like losing a child. But the chances of finding your animal have improved in recent years. Social media allows pet owners to get the word out quickly and efficiently to their neighborhood. Lost pet posts on Facebook, Nextdoor and other sites can result in dogs and cats being found quickly.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy