Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again

A homeless encampment in Aurora. City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.

At the Feb. 2 meeting, a woman who identified herself only as Janice said several council members behaved immaturely during a discussion the previous week about youth violence. She said they showed young people being "disrespectful" and "dishonest" is acceptable.

She blasted the council members, saying they are poor role models for children. "Let's teach our youth to go high," Janice implored.

Janice said City Council member Angela Lawson acted like "a teenager who had her phone taken away" when other council members respectively disagreed with her during the youth violence debate. She criticized Lawson for rolling her eyes.

Information softens views of councilmember Jurinsky

Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky City of Aurora

But much of Janice’s criticism were directed at councilmember Danielle Jurinsky. Jurinsky does not mince words about her conservative views, particularly on crime. When she called former police chief Vanessa Wilson “trash” on a radio show, some in Aurora blasted back.

Now we know the former partner of the former police chief, Robin Niceta, falsely accused Jurinsky of child abuse. Niceta formerly worked as a social worker for Arapahoe County.

“Jurinsky put forward a $1 million notice of claim against Arapahoe County in early June, and on August 24 she followed through in a big way, filing a lawsuit in district court that names as defendants the department and its manager, Michelle Dossey; the county's board of commissioners; and Niceta, who is no longer a county employee,” Westword reported in late August. “It's the second complaint against Niceta this month, following a suit by Kamel and Maria Leghouini issued on August 14, and this one seeks class-action status.”

Consequently, it seems far fewer people have harsh words for Jurinsky now. Even she and councilmember Juan Marcano, who wanted to censure Jurinsky for what she called the chief, appear to be getting along.

Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano. City of Aurora

Mayor told he interrupts women

Back at that council meeting in February, Janice spared Jurinsky no mercy. "Miss Jurinsky, you work for the citizens of Aurora, but it seems you are only working to make a name for yourself with your antagonistic, hysterical rhetoric. If psychological evaluations were required of council members, we would not have to be subjected to Miss Jurinsky, and I'm embarrassed I voted for her."

In a testament to Jurinsky’s strength during that time, she sat stone-faced and silent as another caller criticized her.

Pat Dunn called Jurinsky's remarks about the chief of police "arrogant, cruel, nasty and immature."

Janice also lashed out at the mayor. She said he commonly interrupts women during council meetings but never men. She urged him to reflect on why he does that.

Aurora Mayor Mikel Coffman City of Aurora

These days the mayor appears less tense and more friendly at meetings. Council members from both sides of the aisle have been having respectful conversations about important topics, from crime to homelessness.

Council mum on getting along

NewsBreak emailed the council and mayor and asked if anything had influenced their newfound cooperation. No one responded.

Marcano and the mayor, who in the past have exchanged swipes, worked together to form a sister city last week with Ilopango, El Salvador. The council has worked together to adopt numerous bills in recent weeks, including a car theft crackdown by councilmember Dustin Zvonek and creation of a city-owned impound lot by Marcano.

Zvnoek, Jurinsky and Pat Sundberg represent a trio of conservatives who took their seats on the dais in January. Dunn said councilmember Curtis Gardner had told her on election night that the new councilmembers had a lot to learn.

Aurora City Councilmember Dustin Zvonek City of Aurora

Growth on both sides of aisle

It appears growth has occurred on both sides. One topic both sides feel enthusiastic about but don’t exactly agree on is homelessness. One of the first moves by the new conservative council earlier this year was to adopt an urban camping ban like Denver’s. During those discussions, the council erupted in arguments.

The topic of homelessness will come up again Monday night. Zvonek will offer a report on what the council learned during its recent visit to San Antonio, Texas. Marcano already has offered his assessment of how San Antonio handles homelessness. Aurora council members also have visited Houston and Colorado Springs to check out their approaches to homelessness.

With a newfound civility, several trips under their belts to investigate homelessness solutions, and a shared passion for making Aurora better, the council may have their best shot yet at implementing innovation solutions to homelessness.