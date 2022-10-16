Aurora, CO

Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItS4W_0ib3igoS00
A homeless encampment in Aurora.City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.

At the Feb. 2 meeting, a woman who identified herself only as Janice said several council members behaved immaturely during a discussion the previous week about youth violence. She said they showed young people being "disrespectful" and "dishonest" is acceptable.

She blasted the council members, saying they are poor role models for children. "Let's teach our youth to go high," Janice implored.

Janice said City Council member Angela Lawson acted like "a teenager who had her phone taken away" when other council members respectively disagreed with her during the youth violence debate. She criticized Lawson for rolling her eyes.

Information softens views of councilmember Jurinsky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJqSo_0ib3igoS00
Aurora City Councilmember Danielle JurinskyCity of Aurora

But much of Janice’s criticism were directed at councilmember Danielle Jurinsky. Jurinsky does not mince words about her conservative views, particularly on crime. When she called former police chief Vanessa Wilson “trash” on a radio show, some in Aurora blasted back.

Now we know the former partner of the former police chief, Robin Niceta, falsely accused Jurinsky of child abuse. Niceta formerly worked as a social worker for Arapahoe County.

“Jurinsky put forward a $1 million notice of claim against Arapahoe County in early June, and on August 24 she followed through in a big way, filing a lawsuit in district court that names as defendants the department and its manager, Michelle Dossey; the county's board of commissioners; and Niceta, who is no longer a county employee,” Westword reported in late August. “It's the second complaint against Niceta this month, following a suit by Kamel and Maria Leghouini issued on August 14, and this one seeks class-action status.”

Consequently, it seems far fewer people have harsh words for Jurinsky now. Even she and councilmember Juan Marcano, who wanted to censure Jurinsky for what she called the chief, appear to be getting along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGq1M_0ib3igoS00
Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano.City of Aurora

Mayor told he interrupts women

Back at that council meeting in February, Janice spared Jurinsky no mercy. "Miss Jurinsky, you work for the citizens of Aurora, but it seems you are only working to make a name for yourself with your antagonistic, hysterical rhetoric. If psychological evaluations were required of council members, we would not have to be subjected to Miss Jurinsky, and I'm embarrassed I voted for her."

In a testament to Jurinsky’s strength during that time, she sat stone-faced and silent as another caller criticized her.

Pat Dunn called Jurinsky's remarks about the chief of police "arrogant, cruel, nasty and immature."

Janice also lashed out at the mayor. She said he commonly interrupts women during council meetings but never men. She urged him to reflect on why he does that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g8D3_0ib3igoS00
Aurora Mayor Mikel CoffmanCity of Aurora

These days the mayor appears less tense and more friendly at meetings. Council members from both sides of the aisle have been having respectful conversations about important topics, from crime to homelessness.

Council mum on getting along

NewsBreak emailed the council and mayor and asked if anything had influenced their newfound cooperation. No one responded.

Marcano and the mayor, who in the past have exchanged swipes, worked together to form a sister city last week with Ilopango, El Salvador. The council has worked together to adopt numerous bills in recent weeks, including a car theft crackdown by councilmember Dustin Zvonek and creation of a city-owned impound lot by Marcano.

Zvnoek, Jurinsky and Pat Sundberg represent a trio of conservatives who took their seats on the dais in January. Dunn said councilmember Curtis Gardner had told her on election night that the new councilmembers had a lot to learn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yt8BU_0ib3igoS00
Aurora City Councilmember Dustin ZvonekCity of Aurora

Growth on both sides of aisle

It appears growth has occurred on both sides. One topic both sides feel enthusiastic about but don’t exactly agree on is homelessness. One of the first moves by the new conservative council earlier this year was to adopt an urban camping ban like Denver’s. During those discussions, the council erupted in arguments.

The topic of homelessness will come up again Monday night. Zvonek will offer a report on what the council learned during its recent visit to San Antonio, Texas. Marcano already has offered his assessment of how San Antonio handles homelessness. Aurora council members also have visited Houston and Colorado Springs to check out their approaches to homelessness.

With a newfound civility, several trips under their belts to investigate homelessness solutions, and a shared passion for making Aurora better, the council may have their best shot yet at implementing innovation solutions to homelessness.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homelessness in Aurora# Aurora homeless shelters# Danielle Jurinsky# Juan Marcano# Mike Coffman

Comments / 5

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8291 followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Police, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campus

Aurora Mental Health Center's new location will boast plenty of windows. Demolition at the site will begin in a few weeks.Aurora Mental Health Center. (Aurora, Colo.) A combined permanent supportive housing project and mental health/detox center in Aurora is getting closer to fruition.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's $2 billion sidewalk build-out plan: Yes or no?

(Denver, Colo.) Call it the sidewalk revolution. Talk of completing sidewalks all across America has become an intellectual debate. Some say sidewalks aren’t always welcome because they do far more than take a person from point A to point B.

Read full story
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand services

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider Wednesday paying $2.3 million to Servicios De La Raza to manage a community engagement component for the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit

The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.

Read full story
14 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.

Read full story
27 comments
Denver, CO

Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, too

The sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver left off the 'Jr.'David Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver left off the “Jr.” when painting the Martin Luther King Park sign in Park Hill.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it

Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.

Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way home

(Denver, Colo.) For most, having your pet go missing is like losing a child. But the chances of finding your animal have improved in recent years. Social media allows pet owners to get the word out quickly and efficiently to their neighborhood. Lost pet posts on Facebook, Nextdoor and other sites can result in dogs and cats being found quickly.

Read full story
2 comments

Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars

The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails

A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
51 comments
San Antonio, TX

Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San Antonio

Haven of Hope homeless complex, San Antonio.Juan Marcano. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora lawmakers and city staff, freshly back from San Antonio, are offering mixed reviews of that city’s massive homeless center called Haven of Hope.

Read full story
25 comments
Aurora, CO

Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment

Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless people the target of online hate

Man, the comments on my NewsBreak stories get more hateful every day. Lots of people detest those experiencing homelessness. One person always writes that homeless people should be made to lie in their own feces. I deleted that comment because it’s just gross. I deleted a lot of comments, in fact. I thought about listing a few for you, but then I thought, why would I give ink to such hatefulness?

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy