Denver, CO

Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnU9q_0iYgSPoq00
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve Monday paying a photographer $350,000 to settle a claim against the Denver Police Department.

The latest payout stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020 in downtown Denver goes to Trevor Hughes, who sued the city in federal court. Hughes told KDVR Problem Solvers last year that a projectile struck his ring finger as he was taking pictures of the protest. “I looked down at my hand and saw my finger and immediately just thought, ‘Oh my God. They’re going to have to amputate this thing,'” he said. “Blood spurting out, like you see in the movies.”

Hughes suffered a broken finger and said he went into shock. “There was a mark on my finger – a good sized mark – it was like a perfect circle that left a mark there,” he said.

Hughes’ lawsuit, case No. 2021CV32776 filed in U.S. District Court, also names former Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, Jefferson County, the cities of Golden and Arvada and John Doe.

The City Council generally approves settlement agreements without public discussion.

City paying out millions in settlements

The city has paid out millions in settlements related to the downtown protests and other public safety missteps. The council paid out $128,000 in August, $140,000 in July, and $325,000 in June in police department settlements.

In August, the council paid $128,000 to two people police arrested for using foul language. Three weeks prior, the council approved $80,000 in police settlements at one meeting. In July, the council approved a $100,000 settlement with a man police called a “turd” during arrest. That same week, the council settled a jail abuse case against the Denver Sheriff’s Department for $40,000.

In June, the council paid $325,000 to settle claims against the police department. Prior to that, it had settled more than $2.3 million in lawsuits against the police department earlier this year.

More cases may be pending

In January, Jacqlin Davis, public information officer for the City Attorney's office, said 12 protest-related lawsuits remained unsettled. Several have multiple plaintiffs.

Although it is not a city-sponsored group, the aftermath of the George Floyd protests gave birth to the Task Force for Reimagining Policing and Public Safety. The task force recommended Denver Police make 112 changes to how they do business.

The task force claims it is the largest and most diverse public safety initiative in the U.S. Members include representatives of civil rights organizations, community activists, direct service providers, faith-based organizations, policy advocacy organizations, and youth-serving organizations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver photographers# Denver police settlements# George Floyd protests# Denver police lawsuits# Trevor Hughes

Comments / 14

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8290 followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campus

Aurora Mental Health Center's new location will boast plenty of windows. Demolition at the site will begin in a few weeks.Aurora Mental Health Center. (Aurora, Colo.) A combined permanent supportive housing project and mental health/detox center in Aurora is getting closer to fruition.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's $2 billion sidewalk build-out plan: Yes or no?

(Denver, Colo.) Call it the sidewalk revolution. Talk of completing sidewalks all across America has become an intellectual debate. Some say sidewalks aren’t always welcome because they do far more than take a person from point A to point B.

Read full story
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand services

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider Wednesday paying $2.3 million to Servicios De La Raza to manage a community engagement component for the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again

(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.

Read full story
27 comments
Denver, CO

Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, too

The sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver left off the 'Jr.'David Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver left off the “Jr.” when painting the Martin Luther King Park sign in Park Hill.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it

Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.

Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way home

(Denver, Colo.) For most, having your pet go missing is like losing a child. But the chances of finding your animal have improved in recent years. Social media allows pet owners to get the word out quickly and efficiently to their neighborhood. Lost pet posts on Facebook, Nextdoor and other sites can result in dogs and cats being found quickly.

Read full story
2 comments

Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.

Read full story
8 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars

The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails

A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
51 comments
San Antonio, TX

Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San Antonio

Haven of Hope homeless complex, San Antonio.Juan Marcano. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora lawmakers and city staff, freshly back from San Antonio, are offering mixed reviews of that city’s massive homeless center called Haven of Hope.

Read full story
25 comments
Aurora, CO

Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment

Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless people the target of online hate

Man, the comments on my NewsBreak stories get more hateful every day. Lots of people detest those experiencing homelessness. One person always writes that homeless people should be made to lie in their own feces. I deleted that comment because it’s just gross. I deleted a lot of comments, in fact. I thought about listing a few for you, but then I thought, why would I give ink to such hatefulness?

Read full story
16 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grants

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday $65 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants. The city received $65 million from the federal government but agreed to add to the budget to award more grants.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy