Denver, CO

Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, too

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaqBt_0iWRSvr300
The sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver left off the 'Jr.'David Heitz

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver left off the “Jr.” when painting the Martin Luther King Park sign in Park Hill.

“It appears to be an oversight, and we will be adding Jr. to the park sign,” Parks Department spokesperson Cynthia Karvaski said. “It does not require a renaming or council action. The recreation center signage does include ‘Jr.’ Thanks for pointing this out to us.”

Denver made headlines last week when Denverite reported the city had improperly left the “Jr.” off Martin Luther King Boulevard. Although the signs on the boulevard do include the “Jr.,” it is missing from the name in official records.

Denverite reported that the city reached out to residents Sept. 12 to alert them to the change. “We also explained that there wouldn’t be any significant changes to them since many items still have the Jr. in the address/street titles,” Vanessa Lacayo told Denverite. “Also, no signage will be changing since they all still have the Jr. in the signs.”

Lacayo said residents had until Sept. 26 to object to the name change. None did. “Our department will now prepare a request for a new ordinance, which will then make its way to City Council,” she told Denverite.

The Denver City Council in 1980 changed 32nd Avenue between Downing Street and Syracuse Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard. Somehow, the tribute omitted the Jr.

According to Denverite, the bill had three sponsors. “Elvin Caldwell was the first African American to be elected to a City Council west of the Mississippi River, in 1955,” the website reported. “He served for 28 years, and in his seven terms, he was president of Council through five of them, including during the name change. William Roberts, whom the Denver Post described as the ‘father of the Denver International Airport,’ backed the new name. And so did Cathy Donohue, who was the second woman to be elected to Council.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Park boasts a walking path, ball fields, playground, recreation center and more. A NewsBreak reporter wrote about the park last year.

David Heitz

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

