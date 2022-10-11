Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood.

Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”

Lewis said one home near 6th Avenue has experienced cars going into its yard seven times. She said a child was sleeping in a room on the other side of a car that crashed into the brick home.

Lewis said she has been working with Councilmember Ruben Medina and the Colorado Department of Transportation, “but our efforts have not resulted in any significant solutions to the traffic dangers we are facing.”

Aurora, state point fingers at each other

Lewis said people in her neighborhood first contacted the city of Aurora about the problem. But Aurora officials told her the area falls under CDOT’s authority. She said when neighbors went to CDOT with their concerns, the agency told them to contact the city of Aurora.

Lewis said a wall or guardrails need to be erected “before one of our children, grandchildren, elderly parents, or a pet gets killed. We are requesting help from someone as we are extremely desperate.”

Mayor Mike Coffman, who chuckled when Lewis said CDOT told her she should reach out to the city, asked for Lewis’ contact information so he could follow up.

Also Monday, the City Council agreed to form a sister city relationship with Ilopango, El Salvador. Members of the City Council first discussed the possibility during its study session last week.