Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way home

Jovin Kallis/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) For most, having your pet go missing is like losing a child.

But the chances of finding your animal have improved in recent years. Social media allows pet owners to get the word out quickly and efficiently to their neighborhood. Lost pet posts on Facebook, Nextdoor and other sites can result in dogs and cats being found quickly.

There also are companies that will send out “Amber alerts” for your missing furry friend. These companies charge for that service. Most offer a free lost and found listing.

The paid “Amber alerts” fan out to your neighbors via telephone. It does not matter whether those who live around you have landlines or cell phones; these companies claim they can send the alerts to both.

Step-by-step plan to find your pet

Websites for these companies don’t say up front how much the Amber alerts cost. There are other, free ways to find your pet. Dumb Friends League offers these suggestions:

· Search the area near where your pet went missing. Walk or drive your neighborhood and tell everyone you are looking for your pet. Give them your email address or telephone number.

· Hang lost pet fliers within three miles. Be sure to include your pet’s photo in color if possible.

· Post your lost pet’s picture on social media like Nextdoor.com, Craigslist, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. There are dozens of boards on social media for lost pets, such as Denver Lost and Found Pets Powered by the Vets, which has been advertising on Facebook.

· If your pet has a microchip ID, contact the registry to verify that your address and phone number are up to date. Contact the organization or county where you licensed your pet to make sure they have your updated contact information.

· Check animal shelters closest to where your pet was lost. Visit in person to file a report and take a photo. You can find locations of Front Range animal shelters on the Metro Denver Animal Welfare Alliance website.

“You have a better chance of finding your lost pet by visiting the shelters in person,” Dumb Friends League advises. “There’s a good chance the description you give over the phone may not match someone else’s description of your pet. You can also file a lost pet report using PetHarbor.com. By using Pet Harbor, you will be able to notify multiple area shelters by completing just one form.”

· Check websites such as PetcoLoveLost.com, FidoFinder.com, 911ParrotAlert.com, PawBoost.com and the Colorado Lost and Found Pets Facebook page.

· Contact veterinary practices in your area.

· “Leave an item of your clothing, your pet’s bedding or toys, or cat’s litter box outside to help guide your pet back home,” Dumb Friends League recommends.

If you find someone’s pet

Anusha Barwa/Unsplash

If you find a pet and it is not wearing tags, don’t send out a mass email or phone blast to your neighbors. You won’t know if the person who claims the pet is their rightful owner. People do steal dogs, according to Rebekah Ross of Denver’s Lowry neighborhood.

Ross posted about finding pets on the Lowry website. ‘If the dog does not have tags, please take him immediately to a vet office or the Dumb Friends League or another shelter where he can be scanned for a microchip,” Ross recommends. “If he has a chip and you take him to a vet office, you can then decide if you want to keep the dog in your care (since vet offices typically don’t deal with lost dogs). You can contact the microchip company directly and let them know the dog is in your care in your home. The company will contact the dog’s owner and give them your phone number.”

You can also take the dog to a shelter “where the volunteers and staff there will work very hard to find the owners, even if the owners have not updated their contact information with the microchip company,” Ross reports. ”They scour Facebook, LinkedIn, the internet…anything to get a lead on an owner.”

The glowing screens that often distract us from our pets serve as a beacon for bringing them home. A man’s best friend may be a dog, but a dog or a cat’s best friend when lost is social media.