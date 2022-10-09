Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

Paranormal Palace.

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects.

That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.

Larson is a Denver mortgage broker who is also known for throwing sizzling parties such as “The Naughtyball.” Larson boasts that his party crowd has big incomes (about $150,000 annually) and includes a virtual who’s who of Denver, even including politicians.

The website for the party boasts there will be women in “Daisy dukes and cowboy boots.” Paranormal Palace claims it will host the largest costume party in Colorado with $2,000 in cash and prizes.

“Movie-level costumes are entertainment in their own right for this Halloween in Denver,” the website hawks. “This is an interactive event, a feast for the senses – delve deep into your desires, ignite your passion, and explore the unknown.”

Revelers will pulsate to ‘sultry beats’

Once inside, visitors will enjoy “Interactive experiences with fantastical lighting and decor transporting you into a haunted mansion with ghosts floating across the dance floor,” according to the website. “World class art installations will be on display and incorporated into the experience. (Kevin Larson Presents) events are known for their 360-degree full immersion events that encourage interaction.”

DJ G6, DJ Geoff and others will mix “sultry beats,” according to the website.

Tickets start at $75, and alcohol is included. So is eroticism. There will be more than 50 “performers” according to the website. “A Naughty Tasting….sample all different types of eroticism,” the website woos. “Decide what you like best. Or keep trying them all.”

What humans desire

The party benefits HumanKindnessProject.net, another of Larson's ventures. Its website says, “Humankindness Project operates from a positive stance to educate society about the power of acts of kindness both for the receiver and the giver. Empowering people through the knowledge of positivity and encouraging the individuals to ‘pay it forward’ changing others.”

So, what constitutes a fulfilled human experience? The site lists basic human desires (which may offer hints at what makes a good party). Those desires include:

· Curiosity (a desire to learn)

· Food (a desire to eat)

· Honor (morality)

· Sex

· Physical exercise

· Order

· Independence

· Vengeance ( a desire to retaliate when offended)

· Social contact

· Family

· Social prestige

· Citizenship (a desire for public service and social justice)

· Power

For those who like to celebrate with intensity, Paranormal Palace will keep revelers in the party mood all night long. Parking is available. Larson asks his guests not to drink and drive.

