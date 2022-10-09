Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors.

Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.

Denver police also are stretched thin and can't always respond to noise complaints.

Removing police from noise complaints

Marcano said he does not believe police should respond to noise complaints unless there is a clear and present danger. Instead, he believes noise complaints should be handled by code enforcement.

Code enforcement already handles noise complaints through the Access Aurora app. Marcano’s proposal would allow two witnesses of the noise to sign a formal complaint. They would be required to identify the person responsible for disturbing the peace. A summons then would be served a few days later.

Witnesses to the noise also would be allowed to submit a cell phone recording. “This is allowing residents to take action without law enforcement witnessing something,” Marcano said.

Code enforcement would measure noise

Code enforcement would respond to the noise complaint but not contact the partiers. They would use a noise-measuring device to determine whether there is a violation. They also would visit the site when there is not a party going on to develop a baseline.

Code enforcement currently works Monday through Friday during daytime hours. Staff said they do not know if they have the manpower for expanding noise complaint enforcement. They also said there is no way for emergency dispatch, which takes most noise complaint calls, to send a code enforcement officer in real time. They communicate on different channels than police.

Code enforcement chief Sandra Youngman said she has concerns about employee safety responding to noise complaints in progress. Marcano said he could not envision how a noisy party could rise to the level of an emergency. But he said he would not expect code enforcement to knock on a door after hours.

Cost estimates for proposal in the works

Youngman said videos of noise events in progress often are of poor quality. She said it can be difficult to determine how loud the noise actually was. And she added, “If that were me, I’d want immediate enforcement,” she said of residents who endure noise.

City staff agreed to come up with estimates of what added enforcement of noise complaints would cost. They also will work out issues such as how code enforcement officers would be dispatched.

Deputy City Manager Roberto Venegas said if code enforcement officers respond a day or two after the party with a video or sworn statement, the suspected noisemakers might say “I wasn’t here” or “This wasn’t my party” or “We shut it down.”

Barking dog complaints handled similarly

Jessica Prosser said barking dog complaints are handled in a similar fashion, with two neighbors signing a sworn statement. The city then investigates and determines whether a violation occurred.

The committee will discuss the idea again next month after staff collects some more data about noise complaints. Housing and Community Services Manager Jessica Prosser said they also will propose other solutions to noise complaints, such as mediation.