Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

Denver City Hall. City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks.

Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.

According to Leagle.com, “Plaintiff Steven Christopher Talley was arrested on Sept. 15, 2014, pursuant to a warrant issued by a Denver District Court judge based on an affidavit and application submitted by Denver Detective Jeffrey Hart, which asserted probable cause that Mr. Talley robbed a U.S. Bank on East Colfax Avenue on May 14, 2014, and another U.S. Bank on South Colorado Boulevard on Sept. 5, 2014.”

According to the website, “The Denver District Attorney charged Mr. Talley with those crimes and an assault on Officer Michael Ahrens, who had been working as a security guard at the East Colfax Branch at the time of the May robbery. All charges were dismissed by the prosecuting attorney on Nov. 13, 2014, after defense counsel provided evidence that Mr. Talley was at work at an insurance company at the time of the May robbery.”

The latest in a string of police department settlements

The council paid out $128,000 in August, $140,000 in July, and $325,000 in June in police department settlements.

In August, the council paid $128,000 to two people police arrested for using foul language. Three weeks prior, the council approved $80,000 in police settlements at one meeting. In July, the council approved a $100,000 settlement with a man police called a “turd” during arrest. That same week, the council settled a jail abuse case against the Denver Sheriff’s Department for $40,000.

In June, the council paid $325,000 to settle claims against the police department. Prior to that, it had settled more than $2.3 million in lawsuits against the police department earlier this year. Most stemmed from police protests downtown following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

More cases pending

In January, Jacqlin Davis, public information officer for the City Attorney's office, said the city had 12 protest-related lawsuits pending. Several have multiple plaintiffs.

Although it is not a city-sponsored group, the aftermath of the George Floyd protests gave birth to the Task Force for Reimagining Policing and Public Safety. The task force recommended Denver Police make 112 changes to how they do business.

The task force claims it is the largest and most diverse public safety initiative nationally. Members include representatives of civil rights organizations, community activists, direct service providers, faith-based organizations, policy advocacy organizations, and youth-serving organizations.