Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment

Port Colorado

Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck.

The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.

The master-planned, 6,500+ acre innovation and industrial development is adjacent to Colorado Air & Space Port and Interstate 70, Coffman posted on Facebook. It fronts the Union Pacific Railroad’s mainline.

According to the developer’s website, Port Colorado “will include unique campus opportunities for large-scale light and heavy industrial users, with the ability to maximize trans modal opportunities including air, rail, and ground connectivity.”

Solar farm will power development

A solar farm is proposed to power Port Colorado. Port Colorado

The developer proposes powering the campus with an adjacent, 100-watt, 700-acre solar farm. “The development will also include a town center with a thriving entertainment district including retail, office, and dining experiences,” according to the developer’s website. “The entire master planned project will feature an internal transportation system woven together with planned parks, trail systems and preserved open spaces.”

The website says Port Colorado will be “built for the future … the new global enterprise center for commerce, innovation and culture in Colorado with sustainability at its core.”

Map of Port Colorado. Port Colorado

The developer will:

* Sell land, lease, or build to suit

* Offer “diverse fiber paths” from Century Link, Zayo, Estech, Windstream, Verizon, and AT&T

* Build out the development in phases

* Have sites ready to build upon in the first quarter of 2023

The project and its multi-hub developments “will connect local communities, regional users, and global interests, seeking to expand the final frontier of Metro Denver,” the website opines.