Aurora, CO

Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sflz9_0iNDyx7m00
Port Colorado

Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck.

The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.

The master-planned, 6,500+ acre innovation and industrial development is adjacent to Colorado Air & Space Port and Interstate 70, Coffman posted on Facebook. It fronts the Union Pacific Railroad’s mainline.

According to the developer’s website, Port Colorado “will include unique campus opportunities for large-scale light and heavy industrial users, with the ability to maximize trans modal opportunities including air, rail, and ground connectivity.”

Solar farm will power development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akfYh_0iNDyx7m00
A solar farm is proposed to power Port Colorado.Port Colorado

The developer proposes powering the campus with an adjacent, 100-watt, 700-acre solar farm. “The development will also include a town center with a thriving entertainment district including retail, office, and dining experiences,” according to the developer’s website. “The entire master planned project will feature an internal transportation system woven together with planned parks, trail systems and preserved open spaces.”

The website says Port Colorado will be “built for the future … the new global enterprise center for commerce, innovation and culture in Colorado with sustainability at its core.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hZJ3_0iNDyx7m00
Map of Port Colorado.Port Colorado

The developer will:

* Sell land, lease, or build to suit

* Offer “diverse fiber paths” from Century Link, Zayo, Estech, Windstream, Verizon, and AT&T

* Build out the development in phases

* Have sites ready to build upon in the first quarter of 2023

The project and its multi-hub developments “will connect local communities, regional users, and global interests, seeking to expand the final frontier of Metro Denver,” the website opines.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Port Colorado# Aurora industry# Aurora entertainment

Comments / 11

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
8208 followers

More from David Heitz

Aurora, CO

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homeless plan for 2023 a drop in the bucket

The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.

Read full story
10 comments
Denver, CO

Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails

A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
43 comments
San Antonio, TX

Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San Antonio

Haven of Hope homeless complex, San Antonio.Juan Marcano. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora lawmakers and city staff, freshly back from San Antonio, are offering mixed reviews of that city’s massive homeless center called Haven of Hope.

Read full story
25 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Homeless people the target of online hate

Man, the comments on my NewsBreak stories get more hateful every day. Lots of people detest those experiencing homelessness. One person always writes that homeless people should be made to lie in their own feces. I deleted that comment because it’s just gross. I deleted a lot of comments, in fact. I thought about listing a few for you, but then I thought, why would I give ink to such hatefulness?

Read full story
14 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grants

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday $65 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants. The city received $65 million from the federal government but agreed to add to the budget to award more grants.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

El Salvadoran sister city wins initial approval in Aurora

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council agreed Monday during a study session to advance establishing a sister city in El Salvador. The council will vote formally next week on forging a relationship with Ilopango, El Salvador. Mayor Mike Coffman, who visited El Salvador last year on a city-sponsored trip with councilmembers Juan Marcano and Alison Coombs, said he firmly supports the alliance. “It makes perfect sense to me to move forward this,” the mayor said. Nobody objected to moving the item to the next council meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatment

(Denver, Colo.) Denver jails will expand their medication-assisted treatment program for inmates battling addiction. The City Council accepted a $1,054,387 grant Monday from the Caring for Denver Foundation. The money will continue to pay for three existing case management positions as well as create two new positions at the jails to coordinate medication-assisted treatment.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 million

(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, created in 2019 to house people experiencing homelessness and prevent others from becoming homeless, proposes a quarter of a billion-dollar budget for 2023.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Health may examine deceased children for child abuse

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver likely will contract next week with the Denver Health and Hospital Authority to investigate the deaths of children where authorities suspect child abuse.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.

Read full story
37 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora may partner with El Salvadoran city

(Denver, Colo.) Aurora may become sister cities with Ilopango, El Salvador. Aurora already is home to an El Salvadoran consulate, the city’s first foreign office. Aurora Sister Cities International and councilmember Juan Marcano will discuss the proposal at a study session Monday. The city already has active sister city partnerships with Seongnam, South Korea and Adama, Ethiopia. Aurora has non-active relationships with Jaco, Costa Rica, Zielona Gora, Poland and Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to Florida

Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.

Read full story
66 comments
Denver, CO

STAR alternative to police response silences community voices

(Denver, Colo.) Community activists who helped create Denver’s STAR alternative police response program feel betrayed. They learned Monday the STAR Community Advisory Committee will no longer meet through at least the end of this year. The group previously has had skirmishes with city administrators involved in the STAR program.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless people

A Denver Safe Outdoor Space.Colorado Village Collaborative. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Fire Department likely will release a report this week explaining what started a fire at a homeless tent village at 8th and Elati in the Denver Health parking lot.

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theft

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to classify gift cards as second-hand property. The item lies buried in legislation that also declared catalytic converters second-hand property. As of mid-July, 384 catalytic converters had been stolen in Aurora so far this year, according to Aurora police.

Read full story
3 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora sends shoplifters to jail

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday a new law that requires people who shoplift $300 or more to serve at least a three-day jail sentence in the Aurora Detention Center.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy